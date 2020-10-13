A monstrous creature is born from the crossover between Pokémon and Digimon

For several decades now, i Pokémon and Digimon fans they do battle by claiming that one or the other series is the best one. But an epic crossvover imagined by a fan of the two franchises has finally made everyone agree.

Since their inception, the Digimon and Pokémon animated series have been severely compared, given their incredible similarity. But among the ranks of fans, there are also those who appreciate both franchises. Just one of these fans decided to bury the battle ax imagining an epic crossover which unites the two series.

On his Twitter profile, the user @rheinart_paleo shared a spectacular illustration that merges the two most iconic monsters of their respective brands. The artwork brought the fusion of Pokémon’s Charizard and Digimon’s Greymon and the result is simply fantastic; the two dragons, although combined, are easily recognizable and emanate an aura of immeasurable power.

The creature has the typical Greymon face and body decorations, while the body structure, wings and fiery tail come from Charizard’s design. This fearsome monster seems capable of end the war between fans of Digimon and Pokémon. And what do you think? Would you like to see other mergers? The two franchises have recently returned to the fore with the new animated series. Angemon is about to make its return in Digimon Adventure 2020, while Charmander has come to life in a new Pokémon figure.