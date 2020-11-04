A Monster Princess for minors in this One-Punch Man themed cosplay

There are so many characters that are created specifically sexy, with a hint of breasts or with a particularly prosperous physique and that makes every fan’s head spin. But then there are also those creatures drawn really to the limit, and in One-Punch Man there is one. This is Do-S Monster Princess.

Designed by Yusuke Murata after inspiration in the ONE webcomic, the character is a monster but looks like a very attractive blonde woman. And above all, she is almost naked, since the only thing she is wearing is a few patches of skin that covers the nerve areas of the body. Imitating BDSM costumes, we have seen Monster Princess in cosplay several times.

Today we bring you another one that will surely make your heart beat faster. The cosplay di Monster Princess which you can see below was made by LadytheFoxx that puts itself completely on display. Long blonde hair, mask on her face and black rose in her hair while she is ready with her whip to attack her opponents after seducing them. It is definitely a One-Punch Man character who would make life difficult for so many male heroes.

Cauzifer also brought a Do-S cosplay to Instagram, receiving lots of likes.