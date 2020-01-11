A modder turned the GameCube controller into Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

The GameCube controller is undoubtedly a favorite of Nintendo players, who still use it in the competitive scene of games like Super Smash Bros. thanks to a Switch adapter.

The unconditional love for this hardware has pushed YouTuber Shank Mods to launch a real company, that is transform the controller for GameCube into a pair of Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch fully functional, as well as dockable to the console. It took many months, but in the end it succeeded and the result can be called exceptional!

In the video attached at the start of the news, the modder illustrates all the procedure that has followed to achieve this monumental transformation, from the division of the plastic body to the readjustment of the internal circuitry. These Joy-con they even have wireless functionality, and a bridge for connection which allows you to use them as a single controller when Switch is in Docked mode.

What do you think? Would you like to get your hands on this unique pair of Joy-Con? Definitely yes, but we have bad news for you. Shank Mods has made it clear that: "These Joy-Con are real, but they are not for sale. It was a pain to create them, and I won't build another set". Nothing to do, you have to settle for the video!