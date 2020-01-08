Technology

A mod of Pokémon Sword and Shield introduces Ball Guy Dynamax and is very disturbing

January 7, 2020
Garry
Let's face it: even in its "normal" form, Ball Guy he is a character who in many of us generates a little uneasiness. Let alone a huge and pissed off version that some users have created in this bizarre Pokémon Sword and Shield mod.

In practice, some pranksters have created a version Dynamax of Ball Guy complete with Max Raid dedicated, replacing the character of Machoke, which in fact being a humanoid has movements that are quite credible.

So the 3D model of Ball Guy has become a giant monster that we will have to defeat, possibly regardless of its terrifying appearance, as can also be seen in the video that you find at the top of the news. In the video, among other things, after the fight, Ball Guy is also shown captured and then always used in battle against others Pokémon. Needless to say, even here the result is … rather bizarre.

This is not the only change to the game made in the last period. Some hackers have pierced the Pokémon Home app to bring in Sword and Shield Pokémon creatures that are not present in the game Nintendo. Find our news about it on our website. To learn more about the title also, take a look at our review of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Garry

