A mod of GTA 5 allows you to play the entire campaign in virtual reality

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It remains one of the most popular games, practically 5 years after its original release. And although most of the fault is Grand Theft Auto Online, the truth is that the mods have also helped. The point is that GTA 5 You have just received a new mod that allows you to play the entire campaasapland as if it were a virtual reality title. And the result is quite polished.

The mod is called R.E.A.L. and has been created by the Reddit user LukeRoss00 (via VG24 / 7). Although, to be fair, we should say that it is the fourth version of the same mod. Why is it so important then? For the simple reason that it is the first time that such a mod can be installed easily and with optimal results.

In fact, in the past it was not even possible to play the entire campaasapland. Without going any further, the kinematics were not adapted to virtual reality. In addition, now some technical or even playable errors that hindered the experience have also been fixed. For example, annoying animations when using the weapon.

However, it can be said that the mod only natively supports the Oculus and SteamVR virtual reality helmets (i.e., HTC Vive and Valve Index). Anyway, LukeRoss00 has promised to find solutions and has already contacted some manufacturers for help and get a wider compatibility with more effective devices for the mod.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the mod can be downloaded completely for free on GitHub. All you have to do is download the .rar file that you will find, to later overwrite the game data on the PC. You have all the complete information on the official website of GitHub, below.

Sources: VG24 / 7 / GitHub