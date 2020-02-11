A mistake in the last episode of Pokémon makes fans smile

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Due to the weekly production, with incessant rhythms and a lot of work to be done in a short time, it sometimes happens that the animators go to savings or produce works with less care or controls, publishing scenes with some bizarre or comic error. It is what it is happened in the last episode of Pokémon to Ash Ketchum.

The Pokémon World Championship sees among spectators Ash and Go, the two protagonists of the new pokémon series that started in November 2019. The duo is observing an epochal battle to say the least between two very strong coaches, Lance and Dandel. Obviously the camera does not fail to stop every now and then on the audience and on the two boys in particular, while enjoying the battle.

In one of the frames of the Pokémon episode, however, a small mistake was made. The Kaito fan extracted the image in question where Ash, Go and the two Pokemon Pikachu and Fennekin are seen. The attention, however, is directed towards Ash, in particular towards his right hand as you can see in the tweet below. The young coach has a punch with six fingers. A mistake that is certainly difficult to notice and of little importance, but that made many fans of the anime smile.

Filed the clash between Lance and Dandel, the latter will be Ash's next opponent in one Pokemon fight that promises sparks.