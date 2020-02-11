Entertainment

A mistake in the last episode of Pokémon makes fans smile

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Due to the weekly production, with incessant rhythms and a lot of work to be done in a short time, it sometimes happens that the animators go to savings or produce works with less care or controls, publishing scenes with some bizarre or comic error. It is what it is happened in the last episode of Pokémon to Ash Ketchum.

The Pokémon World Championship sees among spectators Ash and Go, the two protagonists of the new pokémon series that started in November 2019. The duo is observing an epochal battle to say the least between two very strong coaches, Lance and Dandel. Obviously the camera does not fail to stop every now and then on the audience and on the two boys in particular, while enjoying the battle.

In one of the frames of the Pokémon episode, however, a small mistake was made. The Kaito fan extracted the image in question where Ash, Go and the two Pokemon Pikachu and Fennekin are seen. The attention, however, is directed towards Ash, in particular towards his right hand as you can see in the tweet below. The young coach has a punch with six fingers. A mistake that is certainly difficult to notice and of little importance, but that made many fans of the anime smile.

READ:  The author of My Hero Academia celebrates the milestone of one million followers on Twitter

Filed the clash between Lance and Dandel, the latter will be Ash's next opponent in one Pokemon fight that promises sparks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.