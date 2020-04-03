A Mexican dressed as Batman and in a batmobile asks people to stay home

Share it:

Perhaps some citizens unaware of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic currently raging the planet may decide to asaplandore local authorities when they are asked to stay home. What they surely cannot asaplandore are the recommendations of the very same Batman.

This Mexican citizen has been seen on the streets of Monterrey wearing a Batman suit and his own version (quite impressive, by the way) of the batmobile. Its mission is to ask its neighbors to return home so as not to spread the virus that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and which has been hitting Latin America with force for a few weeks.

#BATMAN MONTERREY PATROL 🦇 In the streets of downtown #Monterrey The Batmobile was seen patrolling and sending a message to citizens to take shelter in their homes and prevent the spread of the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/RNBeOJWGpp – Portal MX (from 🏡) (@PortalMX_) March 28, 2020

"Today I have seen entire families with children. Even when the government has said that people should stay home"This citizen told on television."You keep seeing people on the streets acting like nothing's wrong. I cannot solve this situation by myself, so I ask Nuevo León to join me and other superheroes like us. Stay home. I understand that the situation is complicated and people are desperate, it is very hot right now, turn on the television, spend time with your family, take advantage of this time"

It is important to stay at home so as not to collapse hospitals and health centers, while avoiding spreading the contagion and harming other citizens or even members of our family, among whom there may be people in risk groups for whom the disease could be lethal.

