a melancholic walk through loneliness in the last corner of the world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With 'The dinosaur egg (Öndög)', Wang Quan'an, one of the most unique creators of Chinese cinematography, responsible for the renowned 'The Wedding of Tuya', returns to the land of his ancestors to immortalize the plain and life in Mongolia, the most ancestral already in danger of extinction and with all the hopes put in a single dinosaur egg.

All with a curious thriller in between That really doesn't matter. He won the Golden Spike in the last edition of the Seminci and arrives this weekend at Spanish cinemas.

Life, love and death at the end of the world

Filmed without a script for two months and without a script in Mongolian lands, Quan'an's last bet does not go through the branches and exerts wonders as a detonator of impatient spectators. This egg is hard as a stone, despite a brilliant prologue that involuntarily places us in a thriller between Korea and the Coen to finally stay in the middle of nowhere in the most literal way imaginable.

“I have written the script of all my films, but this time there was no script. In Mongolia, what I saw far exceeded the field of language. My film crew arrived in Mongolia on January 8, 2018. It took us 90 days to prepare, 60 to shoot and we had to overcome endless difficulties. When I sat in the assembly hall, I first saw 'Öndög' finished.

I thought I had done a movie about life, love and death. But what I saw in "Öndög" was different from life, death and love. When I was in Mongolia, I had to adapt to its sense of time. I internalized the Mongolian concept of time. Life, death and love were not as I had perceived them before; Its meaning was completely different.

I have always believed that before finishing a movie, language's ability to save it falls short. And when I finished this one, I thought the language was superfluous. So let's just watch a movie. ”

The Mongolian MacGuffin

A woman is found killed in the steppe of Mongolia. During the night, a young and inexperienced police officer has to secure the crime scene. Since he is not familiar with the dangers of the place, he is sent to a local pastor to protect him and the corpse.

Dulamjav Enkhtaivan takes over the movie from the start. Everything we see, what we feel, whether near or far (its first act is a whole statement of visual intentions), we receive it almost like those wolves that are on the prowl but that, if you look closely, they could be much more harmless dogs.

And something like this happens in this genus hodgepodge that does not hesitate to be explicit when it should, even more than necessary: ​​the death of the piece of cattle could have ended on the floor of the assembly hall.

'The egg of the dinosaur (Öndög)' is a lie thriller, a crime without mystery, a contemplative odyssey about seeing puppies born and growing eggs, in a raw fight against loneliness and extinction. The majestic photography of Aymerick Pilarski captures the beauty of the places, the other great protagonists of the function. That's where the daring bet of a Wang Quan'an is supported, which is victorious, but not by a win.