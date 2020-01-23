a melancholic return of Patrick Stewart to the Amazon franchise

Share it:

Eighteen years after 'Star Trek: Nemesis', Patrick Stewart puts himself in the shoes of Jean-Luc Picard in 'Star Trek: Picard', the new series of the science fiction franchise that Amazon Prime Video premieres tomorrow Friday 24 after passing through CBS All Access (its platform in the US).

A series of which there was enough desire but we were not very clear about what purpose it had beyond showing the return of the mythical admiral of the Enterprise (D and E) and giving us a little dose of nostalgia trekkie mixed in a slight conspiracy. Having seen the first three episodes I must say that it does not offer much more.

In fact, his first episode begins with a dream of Picard in which he plays poker with Data (Brent Spiner) aboard the Enterprise. Soon that dream becomes a nightmare, of course, but both the script of Akiva Goldsman and James Duff and the direction of Hanelle Culpepper evoke past times. It is a nostalgic, melancholic Picard and this is transmitted to the tone of the series.

Romulans, borgs and synthetics

There are two events of the past that mark 'Star Trek: Picard': the destruction of the Romulan system (and reluctance to evacuate by the Federation) and the rebellion of the synthetics that swept Mars in 2385 that resulted in the prohibition of technology To create these beings. These facts together were a great blow to our protagonist, who he lost hope in the Federation and resigned from his position at the time.

Fourteen years later, in 2399, the action begins when the young Dahj (Isa Briones) comes to him, a mysterious girl who, being persecuted by a secret Romulan faction, discover that he has very special skills. Without going into more detail, Picard will begin to investigate what a conspiracy looks like.

In addition to Stewart and Briones, in the cast of 'Star Trek: Picard' we find Allison Pill as Agnes, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora (Elnor), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios.

A soft series with an epilogue aroma

There are two words (an adjective and a noun, in fact) that come to mind when describing 'Star Trek: Picard'. The first is that, as a series, we find a pretty soft proposal or light, if you prefer. And I do not mean that the series takes to start (which does), but with how.

It is soft in the sense of soft, we could even say that it is somewhat weak both in proposal and in execution. Like would have had too much in mind that Sir Patrick Stewart is almost eighty (This is not Robert De Niro trying to move as one of forty years less in 'The Irish').

Is a Quiet pace, with fair action and that does not demand much from the veteran actor … or anyone, including the viewer. Hence, the second word is "epilogue." The melancholy that the script gives off derives in the sensation of being more before an epilogue of the character.

At times he reminded me of those comics like 'Hulk: The End' and the like in which Marvel told the last story of the character in question in a fairly distant future in a plot that normally navigated between the correctillo and the nostalgic. Nostalgia of which, to our fortune, this series does not abuse.

So the series smells like it's about that epilogue that they want to give the character, as if the end of 'Star Trek: The New Generation' and the films that followed had not been enough. It is that last story for Jean-Luc Picard that will occupy us, for the moment, two seasons that are planned for the series.

A doubtful but appropriate start

The pity is that, as a last story, that lack of forcefulness and ambition when telling it, takes its toll. Michael Chabon, who is in charge of the second and third episode, still proving to be a better novelist than a screenwriter.

I will not deny it, 'Star Trek: Picard' is a series that it takes to start and once it does not finish convincing 100% to continue, as there are a series of stumbles and doubts about how to present the story. Although this execution is, in general, something very manual, it is sometimes not very stimulating.

And what walks through lands that can be fascinating, promising to deepen some aspects as relevant to the New generation as the Borg collective and Romulan mythology in which Picard and his team advance in the conspiracy.

Those are the nails that I want to hold on to to return since they are glimpsing features of improvement and interesting points in a story that is as light as appropriate, especially for the character. Something that includes the promise that in the fourth episode we will be 100% immersed in the action.

For going to the closest reference in time, 'Star Trek: Discovery' it looked like a different series if we compare how it began to how it was in the middle of its first season. I trust that with 'Picard' it happens similar.