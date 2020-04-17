a melancholic deconstruction of Marianico el Corto

Share it:

I do not know, throughout the eight episodes of 'The last show', the number of times that Miguel Ángel Tirado comments that his name is not Marianico, his name is Miguel. That delimitation between person and character, those eagerness to get out of this stagnation, is the starting point of this series that, after its broadcast on Aragon TV, arrives today on HBO Spain.

The first episode begins with a performance by Marianico el Corto in a regular bar. When the laughter of the first jokes is exhausted, asking for more, the comedian changes his face and begins to remember that simplicity with which one lived as a child, the simplicity of those times.

From there we find two stories: that of Miguel, who has little time left to live and wants to get rid of his alter egor by making a surreal film in tribute to his teacher Luis Buñuel; on the other hand, his granddaughter Claudia (Laura Boudet), who also tries to find her place and identity in a family situation (divorced parents, her mother goes abroad …) that she does not like.

In the cast we meet Luisa Gavasa, Itziar Miranda, José Luis Esteban, Pablo Lagartos, Denis Cicholewski, Ken Appledorn and Laura Gómez Lacueva. Sara Alquézar and Enrique Lojo together with Álex Rodrigo complete the script team. Carlos del Val accompanies Rodrigo in the direction.

A solid drama but with a tendency to get lost

On a formal level, 'The Last Show' has little to object to. Although as a production it is modest, is more than enough to get us into the fictional world of a first-time Miguel Ángel Tirado but who knows perfectly how to move and who gives off a lot of candor.

The first episode seems to me to frame. It is a very powerful entry chapter, with an exemplary presentation and full of melancholy. The rest of the series, on the other hand, has certain ups and downs when it comes to developing the story, causing a slight sensation of making the partridge dizzy.

But nothing serious. Just little stumbles in solid drama seasoned with certain points of comedy and caricature, sometimes excessive, of the new ways of making entertainment today. On the other hand, we have a fairly successful casting to which is added a good torrent of cameos.

An obsession with Álex Rodrigo that rediscovers Miguel

Álex Rodrigo, one of the usual directors of series such as 'La casa de papel' and 'Vis a Vis', is at the controls of 'The last show' which he approaches as a personal project. Something that arises from the author's fascination with Tirado since he was a kid..

"We saw Marianico smoking a cigar and looking at the sky. I approached some friends waiting for him to tell us a joke and he made us a reflection that more or less said 'look how big we think we are and how small we are next to us of the universe with all those stars that are up there '(…) for years I became obsessed in a good way with who is behind Marianico and from there this character of the intellectual and dramatic Michelangelo that is behind the comedian was born ”.

And this is the series he has wanted to do. In some way, 'The Last Show' is deeply melancholic, perhaps closer in his reflection and look at life to 'Bojack Horseman' than to his national background as 'What became of Jorge Sanz?'. It is a light towards someone who is already fleeing those lights, towards what it means to be in focus and what it is that prevents one from withdrawing.

Without going into spoilers, in one of the last episodes of the series, Marianico reflects on the nostalgia that, as a character, he himself produces. That search for happiness already lost. Of those afternoons in front of the television watching a whole generation of comedians who marked the 90s in Spain. A comment that, in fact, we should apply to ourselves and why we have been curious to see 'The last show'.

Because we may have come to see this new series looking for a dose of that nostalgia that is so fashionable (and which is sold in bulk lately) and we have had a very pleasant surprise. Of course one of the surprises of a 2020 as atypical as this.

In exchange for our curiosity, we are receiving a story of fragility and insecurities in old age, in a farm that wants to become small. In short, and despite certain irregularities, 'The Last Show' is a golden opportunity to rediscover a comedian as a great dramatic actor in inspired and inspiring fiction.