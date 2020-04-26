A Marvel screenwriter wanted Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Cyclops to be cousins

Share it:

When the same creative mind deals with different stories, the temptation to create references is greater. This has happened to Joss Whedon, well-known UCM screenwriter who has worked on the first adaptation of The Avengers and its sequel The Age of Ultron, which he also directed.

But Whedon was already very famous before making the jump with Marvel studios, as he was the writer of the legendary television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in the late 90s. In addition, in 2004 he also began to write one of the most famous comics in MarvelAstonishing X-Men.

According to recent statements collected by the ScreenRant portal, Whedon considered that Buffy Summers and Scott Summers were cousins ​​in their history. According to the acclaimed screenwriter, Cyclops was going to refer to a cousin of his who was hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital because he believed that he killed vampires and demons.

"I tried writing a line for Scott Summers when I was doing the X-Men to say that I had a cousin who was in a mental institution because I thought she was fighting demons, but I couldn't justify it, I couldn't get to that conversation"Whedon said. This Easter Egg refers to a chapter from the sixth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer titled" Normal Again "or" Otra vez normal "in Spain.

In it, we see the vampire hunter hospitalized for mental problems, which means that she is not really the chosen one nor does she have powers. At the end of the episode, everything turned out to be a hallucination caused by a demon, although these types of stories always leave the door open for the viewer to hesitate.

Fans of this classic 90s series want it back, something that could happen on Disney +, the platform for streaming of the company that gathers all the series of Marvel, Star Wars and the Disney classics.