A Marvel editor strikes an old board where Hulk triumphs over Superman

The comic book industry is currently stalled. Fortunately, the passion that animates the authors is always vivid, and leads them to rediscover some pearls of the past to quench their readers' thirst for curiosity.

This is the case of Marvel's executive editor, Tom Brevoort, who dusted off an unpublished panel of an old crossover between Marvel and DC Comics on Twitter, in which we see Hulk having won it over the Man of Steel. This is a page extrapolated from the editorial event Marvel vs. DC, serialized way back in 1996, in which the most iconic heroes of the two titles waged a battle to the death.

It is interesting to remember how the outcome of the five most important clashes of the event was decided by the readers themselves, including the confrontation between the Hulk and Superman. For decades there has been debate over who was the stronger of the two, but in this particular circumstance Clark Kent defeated the Green Giant.

The table we mentioned earlier stages an alternative version of the clash, in which the outcome is completely reversed. Once the pandemic emergency is over, the two editorial giants could re-propose a crossover to revive the market, would you like it as an idea?

At the moment, in fact, the Marvel that DC Comics have decided to stop distribution of their titles both in physical and digital format – to avoid further damaging the condition of the comics.

