A Marvel artist draws a strange westernized Goku

The cartoonist Olivier Coipel of Marvel (among other large companies), has decided to imagine how he would draw Goku, protagonist of Dragon ball and creation of the Japanese Akira Toriyama, if the character appeared in one of his comics.

This is the aspect of the iconic Japanese character imagined as one of the western works that Coipel has been doing in firms such as Marvel and DC for years, places where he has participated in some of the most popular series of comics.

Recently we have already seen a curious cross of universes that involved the characters of Dragon Ball in Jump Force, a fighting game with a moderately realistic artistic style that offered "curious" versions of many of the great characters in the history of manga.

Who knows if we will ever see a Dragon Ball x Marvel in the purest Marvel vs. SNK or Tekken x Street Fighter style. The possibilities are endless and the discussions of "who would win in a fight between x and y"They never go out of style.

