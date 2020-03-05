A manga author criticizes the scan phenomenon, "it's a serious problem"

Share it:

Even if the world of scans appears to be in crisis, following the closure of two of the major portals, the phenomenon continues to affect the publishing sector, leaving more or less damage. To deal with the spread of this plague are the authors, especially the lesser known ones, forced to face continuous economic problems.

Not everyone is born with the same talent and luck as Eiichiro Oda, with the popularity of ONE PIECE which allowed the famous sensei to inflate his bank account. In any case, the battle against piracy is a war long fought by publishers, and it has only recently been possible to impose the closure of Manga Stream.

Hatoko Machiya, author of a yaoi-style manga, recently expressed her disappointment on social media about illegal English translations, as they severely damage her job. The press release in question therefore reads as follows:

"I recently confirmed with my publishers that all translations of my works translated into English are not official, but released illegally. Please do not pay for these translations! I spend a lot of time and energy to create every job. I don't have a financial situation such that I can offer my works for free, and the money spent on reading the illegal copies does not help me. This is a very serious problem for me, as a professional artist.

At present, although it is my goal to have my works translated, my publishers are not planning to release an official English translation and I cannot comment on their decisions. This message has been translated for my will, I don't speak English and therefore I cannot reply to you. Thank you for your attention."

