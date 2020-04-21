A major chain ready Super Mario 3D World for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of March several reports came to light that spoke about the future of Super Mario, the legendary Nintendo plumber, and his upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch. The reason? Those in Kyoto would be preparing several remasters to celebrate the character's 35th anniversary. Later, all that information was corroborated by a lot of important media in the sector.

And although today we continue without official confirmation, one of the games that were cited (among many others), has returned to be the protagonist. In this case, we talk about Super Mario 3D World, original WiiU title that came out in 2013 and has not been reissued yet. The case is that the game has been listed by a major video game sales chain. Specifically Best Buy.

To be exact, it was the well-known Twitter user Wario64 who discovered it. And according to the Best Buy list in which the title appears, it could reach Nintendo Switch with a price of $ 60.

Initially you might think that it is much more expensive than usual, but in reality it falls in line with what Nintendo usually does with its remasters and remakes. Below you can see the publication of this user, which also contains the image with the list in question and the reference, which is very important in this type of leak.

The listing is not activated but there's a listing for Super Mario 3D World for Switch at Best Buy. SKU # is 6352130. It has a price tag of $ 60 currently. Take it with a grain of salt but given the Mario rumors from a few weeks ago, it's likely this game is coming pic.twitter.com/VZ3qFx1FZs – Wario64 (@ Wario64) April 20, 2020

Finally, this is what Wario64 comments in the publication of his message: "Not activated yet, but Super Mario 3D World for Switch is available at Best Buy. SKU # is 6352130. Currently priced at $ 60. Take it with a little salt, but given Mario's leaks from a few weeks ago , this game is probably coming. ".