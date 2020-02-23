A magnificent Naruto-themed statue dedicated to Deidara was presented

Share it:

Over the years, the franchise of Naruto saw the arrival of numerous works designed to keep up the interest of a rich audience still strongly linked to the brand, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to represent the last great work that has been making a lot of talk lately.

In the meantime, however, many other companies continue to exploit the name of the series to bring to light new products that are able to delight fans and collectors, all while users continue to present Naruto-themed home made works designed to put show their appreciation for the franchise.

This time, however, having earned the attention of the public, we find the guys from Iron Kite Studio, a company that has always specialized in the creation of statues and figures of incredible quality that for a long time have managed to make people talk about themselves. Well, the company has officially presented a magnificent Naruto-themed statue specifically dedicated to Deidara. As you can see from the images placed at the bottom of the news, the attention paid to the product is obsessive, with a final result of incredible quality. The statue, of which only 1000 pieces will be made available worldwide, is characterized by generous dimensions, to say the least, or 61x47x53cm, but also flanked by a price of not insignificant, that is 772 € (not including shipping costs ). As stated by the company, the work – already pre-orderable – will be available in the first quarter of 2020, although an official release date has still been released.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently Netflix ended up at the center of some controversy precisely because of the subtitles of Naruto.