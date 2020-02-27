a magnificent judicial drama that doesn't need artifice to thrill

Share it:

The intensity of the stories they tell, the sweeping force that their dialogues present above any type of physical action, the moralizing component that usually underlies their plots … These are some of the factors that have raised some judicial dramas as '12 men without mercy ',' Legitimate defense 'or' Kill a nightingale 'to the Olympus of the seventh art.

However, despite the fact that gender has demonstrated its vast potential on numerous occasions, it can – and usually – fall into the trap of discrediting it; associating it with vague productions, with few cinematographic values ​​and characteristic of a TV movie desktop due to melodramatic excesses and falsely dramatic resources that fall into the cliché and, why not say it, in ridicule.

Fortunately, 'Justice issue' It is at the antipodes of the latter. Based on the true story of Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Destin Cretton shapes an exciting story in which the sadly valid racial background serves as the best possible foundation on which to build a whirlwind of emotions that it does not need artifacts to penetrate deeply in the armchair patio.

Emotions were on the surface

To talk about 'Justice issue' is to do it about a sensitivity as unexpected as overwhelming. Although Cretton had already left more than demonstrated his abilities in titles such as 'The Crystal Castle' and, especially, in the fantastic 'The lives of Grace', it has been his foray into the judicial drama that has allowed him to fully develop his capabilities thanks, in part, to the scope of a much looser production.

However, despite the obvious muscle of the film, reflected, among other elements, in an impolute technical bill, the Hawaiian has chosen to perform an exquisite containment exercise in which a virtually invisible direction and delicate and precise camera work they are delivered in body and soul to the true catalysts of emotion: the interpreters.

The distribution of 'Question of justice' shines from the big stars that lead it to the secondary ones with smaller roles; all of them vital when giving a special package to the whole. Although, as expected, it is the duo composed of Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, immense in his work, he who steals all the lights by displaying a recital full of nuances, details and an enviable chemistry that transforms the two hours and twenty minutes of footage into a sigh that shrinks the heart.

Unfortunately, despite the fantastic work of Cretton and Andrew Lanham himself, the film's libretto fails to escape predictability in some of his passages. A simple presentation of characters is enough to glimpse the mechanisms that will articulate the general narrative of the film; although, luckily, we are facing a lesser evil that is more than compensated by emotional shock.

'Justice issue' is a magnificent whirlwind of sensations that leads us gently through anger in the face of injustice, empathy, complicit smile and even crying, and that evidences the need to continue claiming issues that seemed to be stagnant but, sadly, continue to be in order of the day A perfect sample of what it means to be effective, but never effective.