a lysergic musical nightmare that will be of worship

The last thing one can expect when going to watch a movie of Tom hooper is to leave the cinema missed, fascinated and with libido through the clouds. The director of 'The King's Speech' (The King's Speech, 2010) or 'The Danish Girl' (The Danish Girl, 2015) looks like the elegant English classic that comes to the set of filming in costume and for its good work in 'Los Miserable '(Les Misérables, 2012) someone thought it would be suitable to direct another famous musical.

Therefore, 'Cats' comes behind this adaptation of Brodway's musical of Andrew Lloyd Webber based in turn on the book of poems ‘Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats’(1939) of T. S. Eliot. To be fair, the original work is already strange, surreal and a bit disturbing, but the magic of special effects has closed the spell and is now, officially, one of the rarest, fascinating and involuntarily terrifying films of the decade. If we add that the music has not been updated, we have a chimera.

The result of mixing anthropomorphic cats with real human faces using digital technology creates a constant subconscious repelús from which the film cannot escape, so although it is ridiculous and fun, there is a walk along the edge of the freud haunting valley which, for the first ten minutes, seems like a terrible idea. Once you get used to it, there are the strange movements of the ballet and the choreographies, which seem a sexual dance that awakens sensations that the brain cannot process.

Nightmare Before Christmas

If we add a ugly production and lighting design with all the lyrics and some songs that sound old, of sintentizadores and lines of bass taken directly from a trunk of forty years ago, the result is a horror vacui disastrous in which you just have to let yourself be swept away by its madness, so that the show will surprise you in the ways you can least expect. ‘Cats’ it's one of those expensive products of almost 100 million dollars that they become pieces of worship for the least expected reasons.

The succession of scenes they don't have a defined conductive thread and each piece is a presentation of a cat and we are entering its way of life, with a pair of sinister and dark introductory clips that give way to crazy things like the show of Rebel Wilson and James Corden, which could have come out perfectly from one of the musicals of John waters and how sure they are of your favorite movie moments of 2019. Rats with human face, cockroaches dancers swallowed by cat men…

The catalog of terrors is unparalleled and the only references to be caught in those first scenes are movies like ‘Joe's knife’(Joe's Apartment, 1996) and its dancing insects. The whole show of humanoid mininos singing, frolicking and even performing some almost esoteric invocation dances it is disconcerting, fascinating and with calls to the most verbenero fantastic cinema, of that Idris Elba what does it look like Malcom McDowell in 'The Panther's Kiss’(Cat people, 1982) to furry orgies out of the‘ Howls ’erotic sequels (1980).

From shame to genius

The movement between digital and true naked humans with soft hair skin creates a very conflicting zoophilic erotic and the accumulation of naked bodies with feline movement seems taken from one of the erotic and surreal musicals of Ken russell. The numbers follow each other and never cease to amaze, even the pitiful performances without the voice of Ian McKellen —Impayable to see Gandalf licking milk from a saucer– Y Judi Dench, both between ridiculous, adorable and without any sense of shame.

‘Cats’Does not stop removing kitsch pearls from the sleeve and therefore it is fresh, within its aberrant aesthetic, and it is a pity that the less dynamic pieces – perhaps that is why some critics have labeled it boring – accumulate in the final section, but we must highlight the softcore moment of a Taylor Swift jumping without net or a Jennifer Hudson closing with a brutal interpretation of ‘Memory’, Which makes us forget that he has had snot falling from his nose in much of the film without anyone notifying him.

‘Cats’ It is a psychedelic experience that may not fit the traditional conception of good musical, but could make a good double program with ‘The Apple’(The Apple, 1980) or ‘The Wiz’ (1978) and surely I ended up finding a midnight audience, be it embraced by drag culture and be remembered over the years as a unique rarity. Voluntarily or involuntarily, It is not so simple that a movie can surprise in these times and this makes it a mandatory date at the cinema, after passing through the bar, yes.