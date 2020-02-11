A loyal Kurenai is shown in the latest Naruto cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Naruto is one of the most successful franchises coming from the land of the Rising Sun together with Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, Pokémon and many others. In a few years, the orange leaf ninja saga created by Masashi Kishimoto conquered Japan first and then the world, continuing today thanks to the heir Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Thanks to this consensus obtained in every corner of the globe, there are crowds of fans capable of creating perfect cosplay inspired by the characters of Naruto. Among the most recent we can admire an excellent cosplay of Tsunade but also of the ninja Kurenai Yuhi, jonin of the Village of the Leaf at the head of team 8 first and companion of Asuma Sarutobi then.

Taking her clothes was Anna Pavlenko, cosplayer who over the years has launched herself in the creations of both American TV series characters such as Game of Thrones and anime and manga characters, as in fact Naruto. The girl posted an image on Instagram some time ago where she presented one loyal Kurenai Yuhi intent on preparing a genjutsu. The photo of the jonin was so appreciated that even after some time it bounces between the various social networks, always getting a fair number of likes.

Cosplayer Alexy Sky also recently played the role of Kurenai.