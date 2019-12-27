A love letter to Star Wars

Share it:

On September 17, 1977, at the Victoria Eugenia Theater, long before the invasion by merchandising and of the enrocamiento of the anglicisms in the collective imaginary, people called it ‘The war of the galaxies’. That day, the day Europe saw for the first time A new hope in the framework of the 25th edition of the San Sebastian Festival, the Spain of the transition heard in the background the noise of sabers while watching how an empire as casposo and trasnochado as the fascist dictatorship that left behind was struggling to impose an order that collided against the heterogeneity of that galaxy full of droids, smugglers, Jedi knights and princesses who no longer wanted to be. The screen then opened to an unexplored universe that, four decades later, is the best exponent of how the power and influence of stories are built as a bridge between generations to become a legacy, myth and legend.



On the occasion of the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, ninth episode of a saga that ends one of the most iconic stories of all time, Fotograms brings together 10 unconditional Star Wars fans to talk, face to face, about what the universe created by George Lucas does more than 40 years has meant in their lives.

Armando del Río (1970)

Miriam Yeleq

Before seeing for the first time a Star Wars movie with 7 or 8 years, the actor Armando del Río Harryhausen's flying saucers movies had already become obsolete. “I could see the first episode three or four times, in a Jaca cinema, where I spent the summer with my parents. I was insisting for several days to go to see the movie. ”Rummaging through the memories, he sees the image of a sunset with two suns, burned in his memory, in Tatooine's. He is seen as a child, at the time he always dressed in black because he wanted to emulate Luke Skywalker of The return of the Jedi. And he sees Darth Vader's TIE Fighter flying around his room: “He had many toys. And I remember it with much longing … because I lost them. My dream was to have an entire stormtroopers battalion. ”

Ángela Rozas (1982)

Miriam Yeleq

Before becoming @madamederosa, Ángela Rozas was a nurse who wanted to study desasapland and pattern desasapland, who loved (and still loves) her grandmother's caramel popcorn and apple pie, which emigrated to France in the postwar period, hence the because of the name with which he shares his passion for fashion with half a million people on Instagram, a work place of a life where the memory of that special preview of The awakening of the force, in which fans, like her, cried and shouted when (re) the characters appeared. "The first trilogy accompanied me in my childhood, the second did it during my adolescence and now, the last films, are accompanying me in my maturity."

Alexby11 (1993)

Miriam Yeleq

Its almost eight million subscribers on YouTube could well populate some planet of the Outer Rim, where Alejandro Bravo Yáñez (aLexBY11 for his 'kids' and 'pipiolos' since 2007) would continue to orbit around those 1999 vacations where he bought the double sword of Darth Maul after watching The phantom menace In a summer cinema. “My parents gave me the 1: 6 scale figures of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and a stormtrooper. At that time they were discontinued and my mother had to look for them secondhand until she found them. ”ALexBY11, who first played Super Mario Bros in a GameBoy and cried with the first screening of the trailer for The awakening of the force in Los Angeles, he has no memory of not seeing Star Wars. And probably never will.

Natalia Revilla (1977)

Miriam Yeleq

"Star Wars gave wings and opened the doors to all that cinema of the 80 that raised an entire generation." In an exercise of infinite and mundane nostalgia, if Natalia Revilla looks back she will be running through the rubble and scaffolding of a half-built urbanization, in Getafe, where, after seeing The Empire Strikes Back (his first contact with the Star Wars universe), he dreamed of being Han Solo. And in an exercise of infinite and courageous dedication, if Natalia Revilla looks at the present, she is dressed in the costume of an explorer soldier touring parades and hospitals as a member of Legion 501, an international club of costuming dedicated to promoting the love of Star Wars through thematic events and other solidarity causes.

Rafael Galán (1975)

Miriam Yeleq

In the writing of Esquire, Rafa Galán is on his way to becoming a myth, like Luke Skywalker. A journalist who started by the sea, in Santander, as a fellow at the Alert, which Star Wars made him feel part of a group and, almost 40 years later, keeps the cards that his grandmother made to keep the figurines of the saga. The rubber of these plates, where several guns and lightsabers rest without dust, are yellow. “The most beautiful memory is to see my mother, at the foot of my bed, reading me a 70-page book of The Empire Strikes Back edited by Forum, rickety, with many articles, miscellaneous and lots of photos of the film. ”It was fascinating, and it was with five years, learning to read.

Miriam Yeleq

Javier Cazallas (1986)

Miriam Yeleq

He is the Commander of the 501st Legion in Spain, the first on board. And it is the “canijo” of 3 or 4 years that saw for the first time a Star Wars movie from the hand of his father, on the sofa of his house, when the television of that time cast one of the first repositions of The Empire Strikes Back. "It was a crush," he admits. He carries in a travel suitcase, cabin size, the suit of an imperial officer with whom, erect and breastfeeding, threatens to destroy entire planets from a fictional Death Star. Actually, outside the costume, Javier Cazallas is a ‘cacho pan’. Paradox of a guy (very good guy) who believes in the friendly coexistence of Star Wars and Star Trek: “There has to be a Yin for Yang. And they make the perfect combination. ”

Raquel Hernández (1981)

Miriam Yeleq

In the Star Wars marathons, like the one he did with his friends before the premiere of The phantom menaceRaquel always fell asleep in the ewoks part: “I had a love hate relationship with them. On the one hand, they seemed very adorable to me, but, on the other hand, they bored me sovereasaplandly. ”Long before I became a journalist for Hobby ConsolesAt a time when I dreamed of being an archeologist and living the adventures of Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones, I was obsessed with discovering the reason why Darth Vader had moved to the dark side. Something that he discovered in the years of ‘driving elbows’, in the art direction courses he did after the University, where he ran into his “absolute love” for the special handmade effects. And Star Wars, at that time, had it all.

Juan Luis González (1978)

Miriam Yeleq

“I'm from 78, one year after the first movie. So, it can be said, I was born with Star Wars. ”Behind the scenes, after taking out of a huge diving trunk the armor of a sandtrooper, 'Juanlu' is not able to go after any droid lost in the sand from the Tatooine desert. In truth, you see him as the child that he still is, embracing a nostalgia that takes him to a mall, in Christmas season, when he devoured the original trilogy in VHS. The solidarity vein led him to integrate the 501 ranks and, since then, he has traveled hospitals seeing how smiles are outlined from those situations that, outside the big screen, also seem immersed in the spiral of a dark side that, ironically, This stormtrooper insists on dissipating.

Pablo Maqueda (1985)

Miriam Yeleq

To remember, Pablo Maqueda, who would have liked to see that version of The return of the Jedi that George Lucas offered unsuccessfully to David Lynch, he remembers John Williams conducting a live orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. To remember, remember the practically broken Star Wars VHS, so sovereasapland to see them; London's Secret Cinema, where he saw The Empire Strikes Back surrounded by thousands of people disguised as the Rebel Alliance. And to remember, remember that mix between analog and digital that fascinated him as a child and that inspired him to be a film director. Soon, he will shoot a film about child harassment on the Internet with Laia Manzanares, Eva Llorach and Manolo Solo, who confesses something to us: "Star Wars also loses it."

Pablo Cordero (2010)

Miriam Yeleq

“Star Wars means a lot because, seeing all the movies since I was little, I feel a kind of compassion with him.” At 9 years old, Pablo has very little lamb, and a lot of ‘pillo’. He explains that Star Wars makes mistakes, that there can be no explosions in space, but that, far from putting the laws of science in check, "makes everything much more exciting." Like the 9 people that precede it, its generation, that of the trilogy that was born with the Disney label, plays Star Wars. In the schoolyard, in the skin of Poe Dameron or some imperial soldier, and on the computer screen, of the smartphone or from his game console, "playing Battlefront." And, without knowing it, play with the future. That every person who in his childhood dreamed of the farthest galaxy of all, be calm: with the generation of the Iniestazo in South Africa, the legacy of Star Wars is in the best hands.

