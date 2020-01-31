A lottery to promote the new upcoming Gintama movie!

Share it:

The manga of Gintama has come to an end this summer, ending the crazy adventures of Gintoki and the other characters from his crazy universe. A strange sweepstakes has been launched for the release of the next film in the series.

The new film by Gintama was unveiled at the last Jump Festa and is expected for 2021. It is not yet certain whether the film will cover the stories not yet adapted from the manga or if it will have a completely new story. For the promotion of this film, a lottery will be organized that will give away some prizes. But, since Gintama is a completely unconventional series, they certainly could not have been normal prizes, in fact the winners will receive towels, traditional Japanese bath buckets, some bathroom posters and other themed prizes. On the prizes, the winners will have the choice of an illustration of the characters in the series. The lottery, which will be held on the Rakuten website, is expected to begin in mid-February and is expected to last for about three weeks.

Come out on Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, the Gintama manga tells of an alternative Japan where aliens have conquered the country, leaving it still at the Edo era of the samurai. Gintoki Sakata, the protagonist of the work, together with his assistants Shinpachi and Kagura, tries to make ends meet by being the "handyman" with often disastrous results. Between a comic scene and the other, the manga manages to parodize other Jump manga works, but there are also very deep and serious moments. If you are a fan of Sorachi's work, take a look at Gintama's fanbook, an encyclopedia of the work.