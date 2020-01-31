Entertainment

A lottery to promote the new upcoming Gintama movie!

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The manga of Gintama has come to an end this summer, ending the crazy adventures of Gintoki and the other characters from his crazy universe. A strange sweepstakes has been launched for the release of the next film in the series.

The new film by Gintama was unveiled at the last Jump Festa and is expected for 2021. It is not yet certain whether the film will cover the stories not yet adapted from the manga or if it will have a completely new story. For the promotion of this film, a lottery will be organized that will give away some prizes. But, since Gintama is a completely unconventional series, they certainly could not have been normal prizes, in fact the winners will receive towels, traditional Japanese bath buckets, some bathroom posters and other themed prizes. On the prizes, the winners will have the choice of an illustration of the characters in the series. The lottery, which will be held on the Rakuten website, is expected to begin in mid-February and is expected to last for about three weeks.

READ:  Sex Education: The best moments of T2

Come out on Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, the Gintama manga tells of an alternative Japan where aliens have conquered the country, leaving it still at the Edo era of the samurai. Gintoki Sakata, the protagonist of the work, together with his assistants Shinpachi and Kagura, tries to make ends meet by being the "handyman" with often disastrous results. Between a comic scene and the other, the manga manages to parodize other Jump manga works, but there are also very deep and serious moments. If you are a fan of Sorachi's work, take a look at Gintama's fanbook, an encyclopedia of the work.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.