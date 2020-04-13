A long awaited pokémon: this is how fans reacted to Ash's latest capture

Adventures in the Galar region have not yet started at full speed for Pokémon, anime that started in November 2019. Ash and Go have in fact traveled far and wide exploring the historical regions of anime and video games. And the protagonist Ash is putting on a really good team.
After weeks of leaks and assumptions, the anime of Pokémon welcomes Ash's new team member: Riolu. Pokémon episode 21 which debuted April 12, 2020 in Japan saw Ash get a mysterious egg. After sensing Ash's aura in battle, the egg hatches and gives birth to a young Riolu, confirming all the theories of the past few weeks.
So one day this Riolu will evolve into Lucario, further enhancing Ash Ketchum's team. But how did the fans react to the entry of this creature into the group? Many are naturally enthusiastic: Riolu, or more specifically its evolution Lucario, is a pokémon that fans have wanted in Ash's team since time immemorial, after creature and human had already shown different feelings in some episodes of a previous series.
Riolu also adds a lot of quality to Ash's team and it wouldn't be strange if the boy managed to win the Pokémon league of Galar. At the bottom you will find fan tweets, while the anticipation of the next episode of Pokémon does not seem to leave doubts about a new entry into the team with Sobble.
One thing I noticed is that the pokeball Ash caught Riolu in was immediately successful in confirming the capture, didn't wiggle at all, a perfect catch. Even Go was surprised. If that's not a good sign I don't know what is lol #anipoke pic.twitter.com/1KGTwFMoGN
– 🚀 Xarai 🦈 (@S_pacechip) April 12, 2020
And after all of that, he finally did it! ASH FINALLY GOT HIS OWN RIOLU !!
#RIOLU #anipoke pic.twitter.com/uRVzNDFShi
– Nyan4Krunex (@krunex) April 12, 2020
it's been 12 YEARS since its first appearance.
I can’t believe we can FINALLY say it out louder … 😭
WELCOME TO THE FAM, RIOLU 💙# ア ニ ポ ケ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/9nKlBheITq
– e̶y̶e̶s̶— (ヒ カ リ) 🌸 (@ilapaperx) April 12, 2020
🚨 This is NOT a drill. I repeat, this is NOT a drill. Ash Ketchum is now the owner of a Riolu 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xYLfILYR9t
– kat ³⁶⁵ @ simping for leon # DR3 (@forzaricciardo) April 12, 2020
The boy Ash Ketchum has FINALLY caught in Riolu! The Aura is WITH HIM 🔥 #AniPoke pic.twitter.com/fWQjxXVkSb
– Zac (@LumioseTrainerZ) April 12, 2020
After 15 years in the making, Ash finally has a Riolu … the Aura Pokémon!
He now has a Dragonite, Gengar, and a soon to be Lucario. In terms of Ash’s character alone this series is a dream come true. If the other aspects come to together we’re in for something special! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/emDN8CTnyL
– Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) April 12, 2020
Ash finally caught Riolu, A Pokemon many people wanted Ash to catch for years. Can't wait to see the battles these two will have #anipoke pic.twitter.com/cGYM6sY5xp
– Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@ Arkeus88) April 12, 2020
AFTER 12 YEARS SINCE IT DEBUT, ASH CHAMPION KETCHUM HAS FINALLY CAUGHT THE POKEMON THE FANBASE WANTED HIM TO HAVE … RIOLU, AND, WHAT A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE IT WAS, just in general, the episode was quite good too! THANK YOU #anipoke I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/hKPjn8DFDS
– Ben (@EntityMays) April 12, 2020
AAAAAAAAAAA 😍😭😍😭😍 THERE IT IS! OMFG I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING! WHAT A GLORIOUS EASTER SUNDAY! ASH GETS RIOLU IN EPISODE 21 OF POKÉMON 2019 / POCKET MONSTERS! FINALLY! GOD BLESS ❤️❤️❤️ #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/Y7J622qKgJ
– Raf 🔥 (@ThePokeRaf) April 12, 2020
OKAY ASH'S NEW RIOLU IS SO GREAT AND THEIR BOND IS PERFECT #anipoke pic.twitter.com/5sh43kTrQU
– ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) April 12, 2020
