A long awaited pokémon: this is how fans reacted to Ash's latest capture

Adventures in the Galar region have not yet started at full speed for Pokémon, anime that started in November 2019. Ash and Go have in fact traveled far and wide exploring the historical regions of anime and video games. And the protagonist Ash is putting on a really good team.

After weeks of leaks and assumptions, the anime of Pokémon welcomes Ash's new team member: Riolu. Pokémon episode 21 which debuted April 12, 2020 in Japan saw Ash get a mysterious egg. After sensing Ash's aura in battle, the egg hatches and gives birth to a young Riolu, confirming all the theories of the past few weeks.

So one day this Riolu will evolve into Lucario, further enhancing Ash Ketchum's team. But how did the fans react to the entry of this creature into the group? Many are naturally enthusiastic: Riolu, or more specifically its evolution Lucario, is a pokémon that fans have wanted in Ash's team since time immemorial, after creature and human had already shown different feelings in some episodes of a previous series.

Riolu also adds a lot of quality to Ash's team and it wouldn't be strange if the boy managed to win the Pokémon league of Galar. At the bottom you will find fan tweets, while the anticipation of the next episode of Pokémon does not seem to leave doubts about a new entry into the team with Sobble.