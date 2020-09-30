a live-action series coming to Netflix

Played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1982, the character of Conan the Barbarian it achieved some success in the cinema, so much so that it deserved a sequel in 1984. Two animated series followed, a live action and an unforgettable reboot, in 2011, with Jason Momoa. Thanks to Netflix, now the time seems ripe for a new project.

According to Deadline, in fact, the streaming giant is developing a new TV series live action on Conan the Barbarian. Not much is known about the details of the show yet, except that Netflix is looking for a writer / showrunner and directors.

The project was born from Pathfinder Media by Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler, who also controls Conan Properties International. The deal with Netflix, it turns out, will allow the streamer to use all the books in the Conan franchise, signed by Robert E. Howard, to develop both TV series and feature films.

Malmberg and Wheeler will also be executive producers on the series on Conan the Barbarian. We’ll see if this time the series will go through, since some time ago even Amazon tried to make a live action on Conan.

Robert E. Howard’s first novel dates back to 1932, when it was serialized in the magazine Weird Tales. Since then, in addition to the films mentioned, Conan the Barbarian has also been the protagonist of comics, video games and various merchandise items.

Among other projects under development on Netflix, we also report a miniseries on Ayrton Senna.