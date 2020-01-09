A life-size Snakeman version of Luffy unveiled at Jump Festa 2020

Share it:

That of one piece is a name known in every corner of the world, a franchise that over the course of these long years has never stopped presenting all its fans with new themed products, including manga, anime, animated films, video games and, of course, a quantity simply amazing gadgets.

The importance of IP is now so strong and imposing that every opportunity is good to exploit it, even when everything doesn't have much to do with ONE PIECE, but in this case there could be no better way to make our favorite pirates stand out. During the famous Jump Festa 2020, an event dedicated precisely to the world of anime and manga, a user has in fact had the opportunity to take a very interesting photo.

The image, viewable at the bottom of the news, shows off a Luffy more fit than ever and life-size transformed into its Snakeman version. As you can see, the work done to recreate our beloved Straw Hat in the smallest details is incredible and, as easily imaginable, it is quickly going around the web, with appreciations that are rapidly accumulating in every social network.

We remind all our readers that just recently Oda has made it known that he has corrected a detail in ONE PIECE, more precisely related to Shanks the Red.