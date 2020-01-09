Entertainment

A life-size Snakeman version of Luffy unveiled at Jump Festa 2020

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

That of one piece is a name known in every corner of the world, a franchise that over the course of these long years has never stopped presenting all its fans with new themed products, including manga, anime, animated films, video games and, of course, a quantity simply amazing gadgets.

The importance of IP is now so strong and imposing that every opportunity is good to exploit it, even when everything doesn't have much to do with ONE PIECE, but in this case there could be no better way to make our favorite pirates stand out. During the famous Jump Festa 2020, an event dedicated precisely to the world of anime and manga, a user has in fact had the opportunity to take a very interesting photo.

The image, viewable at the bottom of the news, shows off a Luffy more fit than ever and life-size transformed into its Snakeman version. As you can see, the work done to recreate our beloved Straw Hat in the smallest details is incredible and, as easily imaginable, it is quickly going around the web, with appreciations that are rapidly accumulating in every social network.

READ:  Charging batteries - Sector 7: The IGN Spain Retro Podcast

We remind all our readers that just recently Oda has made it known that he has corrected a detail in ONE PIECE, more precisely related to Shanks the Red.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.