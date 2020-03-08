A life-size collectible statue of Erza Scarlet is coming

Share it:

Among the most loved characters in the Fairy Tail saga we have, without a doubt, Erza Scarlet. Erza's character manages to perfectly combine beauty and fighting strength. A full-size collectible figure of the character will soon be available.

Released for FigureX, a studio that deals with the creation of life-size collectible statues of manga characters and anime, the figure will be available from next June. 1.66 cm high, the statue represents Erza dressed as samurai with kimono and sword ready to fight, in a version also seen in the animated series. The cost of the statue is around 13 thousand euros. Certainly not a figure suitable for all budgets. This other figure by Erza Scarlet is undoubtedly more affordable and is also more contained in its dimensions.

Erza's character lends itself very well to being immortalized in collectible statues because of her magical powers that allow her to change armor and weapons at will. In the series, in fact, our sorceress shows off a series of looks depending on the type of enemy she faces. If you love storytelling Hiro Mashima, know that the creator of Fairy Tail has 4 new projects in store for your passionate fans. We also leave you with this glowing figure of Natsu Dragon, the protagonist of Fairy Tail.