“A leap of 40 years!”

in the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead we saw Lauren Cohan as Maggie again. We will also see her in the cast also in the next season, which as we know will be the last of the zombie apocalypse. In a recent interview with NME, the actress revealed that she has a “dream ending” in mind for the show.

When asked how she would like The Walking Dead to end, in fact, Lauren Cohan he answered: “There are so many ways it could end, and maybe I can’t believe it ends. I can’t imagine it! If we’re talking about a dream, I’d love to see Rick come back. This is how I’d like it to end, I’d like to see it land in a helicopter and see Michonne with him again.”

The dream scenario for the end of his story arc Maggie, however, is another. “It would be really, really fun to do a time jump 40 years old “ added Cohan, who also thought aboutframing. “You start with a close-up of some very old hands and it takes a minute to figure out who they are. Once you realize whose hands are they, where I am from, where the world is now and who is with her … maybe they are hers last days. Maybe he doesn’t die from a zombie? It would be an idea. “

In recent days, the showrunner of The Walking Dead Angela Kang said she has a good feeling for the show’s ending. After eleven seasons, after all, the conclusion of the zombie series will have to honor what has been done so far.