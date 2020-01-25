A leak throws the bomb, are 10 My Hero Academia films already scheduled?

Share it:

It would not be wrong to define My Hero Academia one of the current cornerstones of Weekly Shonen Jump. With a powerful merchandising, 4 animated seasons and 2 feature films, the Kohei Horikoshi franchise is destined to still reserve surprises. But how far is the work willing to go far?

YonkouProductions is a well-known leaker in the sector, which despite some stumbling blocks has nevertheless helped to reveal announcements well in advance or unpublished news, such as the arrival of the Attack of the Giants 4 or the recent reveal of the Burn the Witch OV, taken from one-shot manga by Tite Kubo, the dad of Bleach. Furthermore, recently, Yonkou has revealed what is in all respects a bomb news about the future of My Hero Academia. The tweet in question, attached at the bottom of the news, reads as follows:

"My Hero Academia will receive a new film every year for a total of at least 10 films already scheduled."

Without leaving room for misunderstandings, the leaker has therefore revealed that the first two features of the franchise are part of a much larger project of the production, with the aim of promoting the whole saga for at least another 10 years with as many animated films. Unfortunately, confirmation of this caliber is difficult to expect officially, but if a debut film is announced again this year then there would be no more doubts.

And you, instead, what do you think of this bomb news? Tell us yours with a comment below.