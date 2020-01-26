A leak points to the launch of Dino Crisis Remake on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Capcom has managed to bet on the winning horse with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and its next release, Resident Evil 3 Remake. However, it is possible that these two deliveries are the last we see of the saga, at least for a good time. However, not everything is bad news, because the company will continue betting on remakes.

As Aesthetic Gamer highlights on his personal Twitter profile, Resident Evil 8 has been developing since 2016. Capcom decided to cancel it and resume it about six months ago, which could mean that the title lands after 2021.

"There was a version of Resident Evil 8 in development since the end of 2016," he begins by explaining, "but it was paused during 2017 because the study needed help with the Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 DLC (which was currently delayed ). Even so, there was a version of Resident Evil in development for some years. "Aesthetic Gamer also stated that RE8 has barely been a year in development." However, it was officially canceled and the project was restarted only six or seven months ago, so the 'final' version of Resident Evil 8 has not been in development for a year. ”

anytime soon. There also won't be any Resident Evil remakes out in the next few years after RE3. There is a couple other Capcom games being rebooted in the same vein as RE2 & RE3 although in the RE Engine, which should be seen pretty soon. There is another Resident Evil game – AestheticGamer (@ AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

However, Capcom will continue betting on the remakes of old classics using the RE Engine. "There will be no remakes of Resident Evil over the next few years, but there are a couple of Capcom game reboots in the style of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 using the RE Engine that should be shown soon." Faced with this, fans didn't take long a lot in making your bets towards the expected Dino Crisis Remake u Onimusha Remake, given the characteristics of these games and the graphic engine RE Engine.

The user finished his leaks speech by adding that “there is another Resident Evil game and it will probably come out next year, but it is not a remake or Resident Evil 8.” Although this information should be taken with caution, Aesthetic Gamer offered information accurate in the past about the Resident Evil 7 DLC and about the connection between Resistance and RE3.