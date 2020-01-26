A leak points to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition coming to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

The popular fighting game Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will come to Nintendo Switch, as you filtered the Official Twitter account of EB Games Canada. The account quickly removed this information from your account, causing alarms to go off even more.

Neither the great N nor Capcom they have mentioned any plan for a Street Fighter V port for Nintendo Switch So far, so, if this publication of EB Games Canada is true, it will be the first time the game lands on Nintendo's hybrid console. According to EB Games Canada, the game also should be available for pre-purchase in stores. According to the last thing we heard, when Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Champion Editionsaid the game would launch on February 14, 2020 and what would it bring to Gill Back as a playable fighter.

Capcom confirmed that Champion Edition will feature 40 characters, 34 scenarios, more than 200 aspects and almost everything Street Fighter V has launched, except for brand collaboration suits and Fighting Chance, and the Capcom Pro Tour DLC. Anything released between January 10 and February 14 will also not be in Champion Edition.

It would not be the first time that a Canadian retail store is responsible for a sasaplandificant leak. In 2018, Walmart Canada was responsible for accidentally filtering the existence of a large number of highly anticipated games before E3 2018, so the chances of this leak being true are very high.

If you want to know more about the mythical fighting game Street Fighter V, we invite you to read our detailed analysis. In addition, it is not surprising that Capcom wants to continue expanding its fighting franchise par excellence for the new generation of consoles, in fact, a few weeks ago we could witness a rumor about Street Fighter VI.