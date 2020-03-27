Entertainment

A leak appears to have revealed Ash's next Pokémon

March 27, 2020
The new series of Pokémon is reserving pleasant surprises for fans, thanks to a story that has renewed the famous franchise. Obviously, a product that aims to be "innovative" could not miss a new team for Ash. In this regard, a leak appeared on the net seems to have revealed the new companion of the protagonist.

After capturing Gengar, Ash continues with Go your own adventure in that Galar, between new creatures and new situations difficult to deal with. In the meantime, a Japanese magazine, in recent years, has made much discussion of itself because of an image that would anticipate the future new companion of the protagonist. The leak in question, which we proposed at the bottom of the news thanks to the translation of Ashand Serena, reads the following:

"Let's get strong together! Get a new Pokémon and aim for the class hit!

Ash has yet to perfect his skills! He must train his Pokémon and find a new friend! Ash is taking care of an egg, is this the birth of a new friendship? But who will be born from the egg? Tyrogue, Grookey, Sobble, Munchlax or Riolu? You will find the answer in the April 12 episode.

Satoshi's Pokémon. Her third partner after Dragonite and Gengar met on the trip. "

According to any rumors leaked so far, as well as the numerous Pokémon-themed images focused on Riolu and its evolved form, Lucario, we can imagine that he is Ash's future partner. And you, on the other hand, who do you imagine, among those mentioned, as the protagonist's new companion? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

