A key scene from Captain America in Avengers: Endgame exposes his biggest secret

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A year after its release, Avengers: Endgame continues to reveal secrets of its production. A few hours ago we have known one of the great questions that surrounded Captain America, but this was not the only secret that the hero hid from us.

In an interview with Digital Spy (via Express), the stunt coordinator for Avengers: Endgame, Sam Hargrave, has stated that the mythical scene that confronted Captain America with himself, is not really as it seems.

Hargrave has doubled as the Avenger on multiple occasions, but this scene was quite unique, as the other action double was his younger brotherDaniel Hargrave. This means that Steve Rogers' face was recreated by CGI twice. "That's why I put my suit back on, to be able to say that," said the specialist in the interview.

It was a luxury for Hargrave to be able to interpret that scene with his brother, both as Captain America. "Marvel is great at this, but there are a lot of digital face replacements and there are a lot of epic moments when the Hargrave brothers are on-screen in Avengers: Endgame."

This was the first moment that we saw Captain America face an opponent at his height, himself. This occurred when traveling to the past to retrieve the Tesseract, letting the Loki of that timeline.

The series that will be based on these events Disney + is preparing on Loki, since we remember that in the timeline of Avengers: Endgame, Thor's brother ends up having a tragic ending from which he seems to have no possible escape.

Marvel Studios has announced new release dates for several of its films in 2022. These include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition, the two productions of Spider-man Sony Pictures was conducting have also delayed their release dates.