         A judge orders Netflix to remove the special starring a gay Jesus from its catalog in Brazil

One of the controversies that the new Christmas season has left us has come from Brazil and the Netflix special 'The First Temptation of Christ', an irreverent parody that has caused great controversy, especially among the Christian sector of the American country. Controversy that goes to more, since a judge has ordered the withdrawal of the Netflix catalog special.

According to AP, Benedict Abicair, judge of Rio de Janeiro, has acted on behalf of an association which gives voice to millions of Catholics and has declared that this decision "It is beneficial not only for the Christian community, but for Brazilian society, which is mostly Christian".

The special, which features a Jesus Christ returning from the desert to celebrate his thirtieth episode with his "special" friend, Orlando. That clear insinuation of the homosexuality of the Son of God with a Virgin Mary cannabis user has put the highest levels of Brazil on a war footing, reaching Bolsonaro.

From online petitions to violent attacks

And, really, it's no exaggeration since a few weeks ago a petition was launched from Change.org to censor the special that has been signed by 2.3 million people.

Of course, hopefully we would talk only about online petitions and demands for the offense of religious sentiment. The problem also comes when a radical group attacked on Christmas Eve the headquarters of the producer responsible for the special with Molotov cocktails.

The position of Netflix in this specific case is not clear, but Reed Hasting said a few weeks ago that his job was to entertain and not stand up to power, so the company's policy is that of conform to the censures of each country and, above all, to judicial decisions like this.