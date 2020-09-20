A historical voice actress of ONE PIECE has admitted that she has never read the manga

Most of the anime that are produced in Japan are based on a manga, often written and drawn by a single author or at most four hands between screenwriter and designer. Among the most famous in the world there is ONE PIECE, now in production in both manga and anime for over twenty years.

Many have started the anime of ONE PIECE and then move on to the manga, who to keep up with the production and who to enjoy all the small details that Eiichiro Oda has entered first hand. But there are also people who choose not to continue in this way and only enjoy the animated adaptation. One of these people is Mayumi Tanaka, historical voice actress of Luffy.

The backbone of the cast of the anime admitted in an interview with a Japanese program that it relies exclusively on the scripts that are delivered to it for the production of the transposition and do not read the ONE PIECE manga. A choice that may seem singular but considering the enormous amount of volumes of the manga, perhaps it is also logical.

ONE PIECE is about to reach chapter 1000 while its world is significantly expanded thanks to the production of collateral stories such as that of ONE PIECE episode A dedicated to Ace.