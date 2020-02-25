a hilarious video game comedy on Apple TV +

Share it:

After four months of walking, we have finally found a series of Apple TV + that is a yes in every way despite the great signings that were behind. And those responsible for 'Hung in Philadelphia' ('It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia') had to arrive to put on the first essential of the platform: 'Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows' ('Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet').

What an eye, that is not that the rest are not worth it but even their best ('Servant', 'The Morning Show', 'Dickinson' …) stayed at the door to cause enthusiasm. However, with 'Mythic Quest' we find with the first great comedy premiere of 2020.

The genesis of 'Mythic Quest' must be put in the context of the era in which video game adaptations begin to be claimed and Ubisoft probed Rob McElhenney to make a comedy about the world of video game creation. Despite being reluctant at the beginning, after a visit to the Montreal studios he decided to move on.

So he got down to work with his inseparable Charlie Day and Megan Ganz (which was also in 'Community') to tell the misadventures and crises in the studio behind one of the biggest MMORPG in the world: the Mythic Quest, which is about to launch its first major expansion, Crow Raven.

In these offices we meet Ian Grimm (McElhenney), his egocentric creative director; Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the head of development and a little voice of reason; CW Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham), chief screenwriter and winner of a Nebula in the seventies; Brad (Danny Pudi), responsible for monetizing the game; and David (David Hornsby), executive producer and main liaison with the corporate side.

'It's Always Sunny …' with winners

I joked McElhenney in the Build Series that basically, 'Mythic Quest' has the DNA of 'It's always Sunny in Philadelphia', apart from those who are involved, because he doesn't know how to write about people who don't hate each other. Here the big difference is that they are very talented people, improve it on their own and with a degree of narcissism quite recognizable not only in the gamer world.

Within its serialized spirit (there are a couple of plots that are developed throughout the episodes), in each episode we find some crisis that must be resolved in the offices. And, in many cases, one of the topics where they stop most is in the public image of a game.

The first episode revolves around a shovel like one of the great novelties of the game and how it can be perceived; they also stop in the strange circumstance that is that the fame of your game depends on the streamers, their gameplays And his criticisms.

But they also work (in the third episode) with themes like 'Mythic Quest' the favorite game among Nazis and how complex it is to handle this situation. Episode solved quite elegantly, by the way. There is much interest in talking about the public image from who plays to whether there is diversity or not in the MQ offices.

And they even talk (a little like that, remember that Ubisoft is in the series) of working conditions that involves taking forward an AAA game, or the loot crates, micropayments and ways to get money within these products.

And all this with a humor more than accurate and with enough heart. Of course, do not throw back that has this theme, since it is still a "workplace comedy"with quite recognizable characters and those who get a great love / hate.

In short, 'Mythic Quest' is a hilarious, hilarious series that is in a way called to cover the gap he has left 'Silicon Valley' in comedy of geek. It is, without doubt, the first major comedy of Apple TV + … and 2020.