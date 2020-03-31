A hentai manga publishing house opens for free registration for two weeks

Share it:

The Fakku publishing house, known for its hentai theme park, announced on Monday that registrations on its official website will be free for the next two weeks. Readers will have access to over 150,000 pages of content.

The initiative was spread through an official press release published on Twitter:

"As the world continues to practice social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19, we must unite and stay indoors."

The announcement immediately caused a surge in web traffic, which led the site to an overload of users and therefore to a temporary block. Normal service activity resumed a few hours later.

FAKKU was born as a website for hosting user-published hentai manga translations, andd officially entered the digital and physical publishing sector in 2014, thanks to a partnership with the Japanese publisher Wanimagazine. The service provided by FAKKU offers numerous hentai and dojuinshi series by subscription, with the possibility – in addition – to purchase certain paper titles.

