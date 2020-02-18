'A head full of ghosts' will feature Margaret Qualley

Share it:

Although recently we inform you that the new project of Osgood Perkins after 'Gretel & Hansel' it could be the adaptation of Paul Tremblay's novel 'A head full of ghosts'. Well, now Deadline reports a change in this project that would leave Perkins out of the equation, and the media states that the person in charge of adapting this book will be Scott Cooper, responsible of 'Antlers: Dark Creature', one of the most anticipated horror tapes of 2020.

The medium also reveals that the movie will star Margaret Qualley after 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Fosse / Verdon'. Apparently, Cooper is already working on the revision of the current draft of the script, which begins when Merry's older sister shows signs of an indeterminate and frightening condition, which will cause the Barrett family to tear slowly. Now, 20 years later, Merry faces her family's traumatic past when Rachel, a journalist with an equally rugged past, delves into the case, causing Merry to relive and reconsider the devastating memories of her childhood.

The novel on which the film is based was awarded the prize Bram Stoker, and has been published in Spain by Night Editions inside of Black Nights Collection. Together with Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine from Allegiance Theater, the actor Robert Downey Jr also appears in the project As executive producer.