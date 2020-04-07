a harmless RTVE hobby that seeks the complicit smile of the viewer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The confinement for the coronavirus it is making entertainment more necessary than ever. Any recommendation is welcome in order to find something that allows us to disconnect even for a few minutes and I am very clear that this is the idea with which it was born 'Quarantine diaries', the new RTVE series.

Made in record time, 'Diaries in quarantine' is a proposal that under normal conditions I doubt would have gone ahead. The scripts are not specially worked and at times it can give the sensation of being based on chascarrillos that could occur to anyone, but at the moment of truth it is a harmless hobby that will surely get you a smile.

With clear ideas

Divided into several stories, 'Quarantine Diaries' seeks to lean on the daily routine of these days, Exploring various archetypes for this, from the concept of the neighbor policeman who seems more interested in someone from the other block pretending to applaud, the overflowing father of the family or the two friends obsessed with covering themselves at the expense of other people's misfortune.

To do this, we opt for a sketch-like structure that prevents us from getting tired of any of its protagonists due to the little time it takes to jump to another. Also, those entertainment microdoses They seek at all times that one can feel identified, either because they have an attitude similar to some of them or because we see others represented.

There the first thing that should be banished is the idea of ​​seeing more than a small dose of optimism. Here the drama has no presence, since even that woman who is forced to keep at home that unexpected lover played by Victor Clavijo, by far the best of this first episode of the series 'Diaries of a quarantine'.

Simple but fulfilling

In return don't expect anything very elaborate, since making such a series in such a short time has the toll that the scripts have not been able to work too hard. It opts for the simple, direct and easily identifiable, so if you do not have the spirit for something like this you will probably end up frightening after seeing it.

Obviously, it does not have a remarkable technical finish, but it has managed to have all the enough homogeneity so that it looks like a unitary entity instead of pasting without more different stories. That also applies to the tone, sacrificing the possibility of giving a little bad milk to some of them, but well, that was not what was sought.

Also, the delivery of the distribution is noted and also that he is having a good time, which provides the necessary climate so that one can get carried away and focus more on enjoying it than on its more than obvious limitations. There remains the question of whether it is a formula that will not run out for the second or third episode, but well, most of the stories have room to continue growing without simply being more of the same.

In short

'Quarantine Diaries' is not a series that shines especially on anything, but it does knows how to look for the knowing smile of the spectator to forget a little about the drama of the coronavirus. In the event that this idea directly seems frivolous to you at the moment – I have my doubts that no one who has lost a loved one to this horrible disease has the body precisely for something like that – or come close to it, but the others can prove .