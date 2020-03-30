A group of teachers parodies the main theme of 'Friends'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are not going through your best moments as a result of the coronavirus, you have to know that we understand you perfectly. But if today in particular you need a little push to spend the day better, we have something that will make you enjoy an intimate moment: a group of teachers has recorded a video so that their students know that, despite the pandemic, they can tell with them for what they need.

Last Wednesday, a teacher from the Vorhees Middle School in New Jersey, Christine Blizzard-Wrobel, uploaded a video to YouTube in which the teachers of the school made a very particular version of the main theme of the series 'Friends', originally performed by The Rembrandts, and now renamed 'We'll Be There For You'.

Blizzard-Wrobel titled the video as "VMS Episode 2020. The One with Internet Class," referring to the peculiar way each of the episodes in the legendary series was titled.

"So no one told you that life was going to be this way" (So no one told you life was gonna 'be this way), sings one of the teachers in the beginning.

"My tablet is a laugh, it is broken and you sit all day" (My tablet's a joke, it's broke, and you just sit all day), two others sing. "It's as if homework never ends, when you also haven't had a good day, a good week, a good month or even a good year" (It's like you're always doing homework here, when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year).

"We'll be here for you, because you're also there for me" (We'll be there for you, so you're there for me too) they sing, while another adds: "It's ten o'clock and you're still in bed. Classes have started at eight. Your breakfast toast has burned. Everything is going great. "(You're still in bed at ten, school began at eight. You burned your breakfast so far — things are going great).

Guitar solos, scenes with umbrellas, shots to the basket from behind … the teachers take care of even the smallest detail.

That same Wednesday, Courteney Cox confessed that he is taking advantage of the quarantine to see all the episodes of the series. The actress played Monica Geller in the series, the last season of which was filmed in 2004.

During a talk on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the actress told what she was doing to keep herself busy these days.

In the videoconference interview from her California home, the actress confessed that she had subscribed to all 10 seasons of the series that airs on Amazon Prime and is catching up on its 236 episodes.

"I have decided during these days that, because people like the series so much, I am going to see the whole series. I have just started the first season … and it is great!" he commented.

"It's funny, but I hardly remember having been in the series, I have a very bad memory. I remember, of course, how well we all got along, how well we had it and I also remember some moments in my life that coincided with the filming of the series, but I don't remember the episodes. "

Cox was scheduled to participate this week, along with his colleagues Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmeren, in the filming of a special episode of Friends, but it has finally been canceled as a consequence of the coronavirus.

This special episode is believed to be available in May to coincide with the service's launch on streming HBO Max.

