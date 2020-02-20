A group of specialists embroiders The Mandalorian action in this video tribute

Share it:

We have seen a lot of cosplayers betting on The Mandalorian when desasaplanding your new costumes. The series has been an overwhelming success and thanks to it Disney + started with a lot of pull between the community. Among the many tributes we have seen to date, this is one of the most impressive.

A group of action specialists have decided to record a brief combat scene where they honor the fantastic choreographies that can be seen in the series starring Pedro Pascal.

In this video of Legend of Micah participate Ben Aycrigg as the Mandalorian, fighting Billy Matt Thompson, Pat Chu and Jorge Longoria as bounty hunter. The weapons and armor are the work of Wulfgar Weapons and this Baby Yoda is handmade by Ellie Diaz, as can be seen in the credits. Direction, filming and editing are provided by Micah Moore.

It is quite possible that in this brief fight these doubles have already fought more than Pedro Pascal in the entire first season of the series, because we knew a while ago that the protagonist spends less time inside the armor of his character than we could have imagined In the beginning. At the end of the day you can never see his face and that certainly is an advantage to make the fights can be executed by specialized doubles in this type of scenes.

Next October we will continue exploring the history of the Mandalorian and the little Baby Yoda among many other characters that have sneaked into this first real action series located in the extended Star Wars universe.

At the moment no detail has been revealed about the new episodes and there is no official material about it. We will continue waiting for the premiere to approach and the trailers and other advances begin to arrive.