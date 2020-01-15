a great thriller of La 1 that knows how to mix criminal investigation with Galician mythology

Share it:

The thriller is being the star genre for the Spanish series during this start of 2020. Yesterday was the turn of ‘Lost’ in Antena 3 and today is 1 which is encouraged to release ‘Néboa’, a criminal court proposal that seeks to mix the realism of an investigation to catch a murderer with Galician mythological elements.

RTVE is still betting on a genre that has already repeatedly addressed in 2019 with titles like ‘The hunt. Monteperdido 'or' Malaka ', but it is precisely that mythological touch that gives the story what differentiates it from other similar proposals, or at least in its great first episode that feels the foundations very well and leaves you wanting to dive deeper in the story that they have devised Xosé Morais, Víctor Sierra and Alberto Guntín.

The threat of Urco

‘Néboa’ is located on a fictional Galician island that can only be accessed with a ferry that travels just twice a day. That means that everyone knows each other, that there is a fairly strong power structure – after all, a company feeds virtually all of them – and clear traditions. One of them is the existence of Urco, a strange creature to which some murders committed in 1919 and 1989 are attributed.

The latter is something that we discover when a new victim appears in the same cave where the previous ones were found. There the series bets a little on fixed gear – there are already too many proposals that have recently opted for something like that – opting for a minor woman as the first of the victims, Does Urco really exist or is it someone who is taking advantage of the strong belief in him to commit his crimes?

That is something that the series will undoubtedly explore in future episodes – the end of the first one makes it clear that this has only just begun – but the really important thing in this boot is to present the characters, the scenarios in which the action will take place and that popular belief that in other places it would be considered a simple majadería. If there is even a moment in which a kid is shown, knowing that the monsters do not exist but the Urco does.

The episode starts with the celebration of Intro, a popular party linked to the carnival that in turn is closely associated with the figure of Urco. At all times we are clear that the celebration is going to end in tragedy, but 'Néboa' worries that the setting of it almost transports us to a different reality, perhaps not magical, but with a strong folk component in which breathe differently. All this until the victim appears in a very powerful image in itself that is even more enhanced through the use of the camera, thus emphasizing that the place where the body is is as important or more than the body.

A great start

It does not take more to catch the viewer, being from then on when we get to know the protagonists of the series, the dynamics of the island and the investigation that opens. The latter is what will serve as a great thread for everything, playing the trick of having an inspector (Isabel Naveira) that the wave of crimes in 1989 and also the presence of a newcomer and, therefore, very skeptical about the possible existence of Urco.

The Galician locations help us get fully in a story that sooner or later will have to take sides for a more realistic or mythological approach, but for now it is something that has been very well balanced, taking hold of it for that more closed nature of the locals, where the eye for an eye is To the order of the day.

The character remarkably interpreted by Emma Suarez he will have to go on adapting to it so that he plays in his favor instead of being an insurmountable obstacle, but for now he has to make himself to the customs of the area, as his daughter also has to do (Alba Galocha). I would be willing to bet that the curiosity of the latter will end up playing a trick on you, since in your I at least I noticed a slight halo of sadness and that moment in the shower seems to anticipate a future encounter with the Urco -o with the person who is taking advantage of that popular fear.

It is true that the resource of the newcomer to the area has been exploited to satiety, but in the case of ‘Néboa’ it works especially well for the contrast it brings with respect to local customs. As the mythology arises, which in my case made me think of the Baztán Trilogy recently taken to the big screen, someone with an external look is needed to be able to go deep into what otherwise would not surprise me if you I would have let go forward giving blind sticks – there will be several guilty parties, one already in this first episode – until the crimes cease to be seen as inevitable.

In short

The first episode of ‘Néboa’ is a great presentation for a series that promises an exciting cross between research into use and popular mythology. The Galician atmosphere and the distribution mainly of the same origin help to distinguish it even more from other similar proposals and now the key will be to see if its development even lives up to its introduction.