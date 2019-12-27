A great Spider-Man villain commits suicide

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warning: The following article contains spoilers of Ghost Spider # 5 by Seanan McGuire, Takeshi Miyazawa, IG Guara, Rosi Kampe, Ian Herring and Clayton Cowles of VC, already on sale.

If you are a great lover of comics in general and those of Spider-man In particular, you may already be aware of this. If it wasn't your case and you don't mind revealing the mystery now and here, you should know that a great villain of this franchise has reached the end of his days. And in a very unexpected way: with suicide.

The Jackal may not be as important as The Green Goblin or Venom, among others, but he is also a villain "loved" by fans. Now, in the story of Ghost Spider # 5, the villain has set his sights on another female victim: Spider-Gwen, an alternative version of Gwen Stacy's universe. And sometimes love can lead you to your own death.

Basically if you are willing to end all those who threaten the person you are in love with. And that is precisely what just happened to the Jackal. How is it possible? Obviously, thanks to the different universes and time travel.

The fact is that the Jackal is so in love, that he wanted to jump into the Spider-Gwen universe so he could capture her and have her in his arms for all eternity. And the funny thing is that to get it, he ends up with the help of a clone of his to go to that parallel universe.

The issue ends badly when, after multiple failed attempts, his own clone laughs at the Jackal and his love for Gwen. Then the villain cuts his double's throat. A dramatic turn of events that, somehow, ends his own life. Will it have unexpected effects on different universes?

Source: CBR