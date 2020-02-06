a great sensory dive from Terrence Malick

Share it:

It's funny that they get together in such a short space of time two films about real events so different but as complementary as ‘The officer and the spy’ and the new Terrence Malick get together on the billboard Yes, in that of Polanski It is about a Jew convicted and locked up for being a Jew, in ‘Hidden Life’ we have a German conscientious objector, who refused to fight for the Nazis and also spent months locked up until his trial. Both are accused of treason.

‘A hidden life’Is based on the true story of Franz Jägerstätter, interpreted by August Diehl, who was a simple Austrian farmer who paid a high price for staying true to his morals, one that did not allow him to swear allegiance to Adolf Hitler. With some points in common also with ‘Until the last man’ (Hacksaw Ridge, 2016), treat your character as someone holy, although Gibson's religious gaze goes here to a plane of Malick house brand spirituality.

During the first hour of the movie. We follow the farmer while he makes his life in his alpine village, Radegund, where it is a very dear pillar of the community. He has a devoted wife and three adorable children, and although he is a man of faithHe is not particularly austere, is witty, fond of motorcycles and completely modern in many of his attitudes, with his wife and sister as coworkers. Is maybe a little too idyllic but it is the section in which everything is more authentic.

Job's tests

It is not difficult to connect with your moral stance against the Third Reich and Hitler and we follow him while he is forced into the army, where the images of the desolation the Reich is causing him to question the beast he is serving, while, when he returns home, he sees how his fellow farmers and the rest of the town are being radicalized by their mayor, a Nazi fanatic. Although sinister, it is interesting to witness how irrational thinking becomes infected in remote places and rural.

During the outbreak of the WWII it becomes gradually clearer that the oath of allegiance to Hitler collides with his Christian morals, and unable to do so faces consequences that unfortunately not only affect him, but to his whole family, clouding the dilemma of his decision more. This conflict drives the entire movie, and the couple's relationship throughout this Job test is their spine. Possibly, it is Malick's clearest dramatic structure since ‘Bad Lands’ (Badlands, 1973).

Of course, this does not mean that ‘Hidden life' lest purely Malickiana, is full of a lot voiceover, scene breaks, montages on classical music, and in his themes he reflects on God, what the human being is expected to do with enough pictures of children playing in the grass, and close-ups looking at infinity. It has not become Michael Bay, but it works better than his last dramas because of that solid plot spine. And when it was announced the shooting Malick commented that it was the first time he worked with a complete script in years.

In addition, the film features German Jorg Widmer how director of photography and it has been filmed with natural light, with what is hard not to feel overwhelmed with the amount of amazing images which, on the other hand, play with the advantage of capturing the town of Radegund. If the orchestral score of James Newton Howard that implements the sounds related to the image, the aesthetic beauty elevates everything that is counting in an irresistible way. The problem appears when one realizes that there are another two hours left.

Pure Malick, but the most accessible

From a certain moment Malick starts repeating himself, with more figures appearing to try to convince Franz to accompany him, including a bishop (Michael Nyqvist in his last role) or an officer who has been abused by guards in a prison camp. Franz reaches a breaking point and is left alone in his beliefs, which he keeps to himself and does not share with his wife Franziska, who also does not try to convince his own. They love and respect each other, even if they disagree with the course of life they must follow.

Malick doesn't try to hide the parallels between the Nazi party and the current global political landscape, a resurgence of the extreme right that works in favor of the film and the nucleus on which its three hours cling, the power of one's morals and fidelity despite how obscure the consequences may be, just when that sense is starting to get lost. Despite this, the director prefers to continue looking for the spiritual aspect of all these questions with his cinema. For the most part, ‘Hidden Life’Is like a climax full of emotions and memorable scenes as the final meeting between the couple

It is a good double show —To take the day— next to ‘Silence’ (Silence, 2016), with an American author portraying faith questions in a scenario that puts those questions to the test. Malick prioritizes visual storytelling and succeeds because it is universally attractive and perfect for the melancholic tone that, as in that of Scorsese, becomes a patience test, but also with the reward of reunite with one of the great filmmakers of all time in which it is undoubtedly his best film since ‘The Tree of Life’ (Tree of Life, 2011)