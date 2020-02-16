a great selection that portrays the real drama of the Hollywood star

Share it:

Every year, among the finalists for the Oscar Awards in the acting categories, a couple of biopics of relevant figures from the world of culture, politics or history in general. Normally, these films are usually very minor works, manufactured products and designed to arrive with several nominations for the ceremony.

This year was the turn of 'Judy', about Judy Garland, one of the most tormented figures of the golden age of Hollywood. An overexploited girl who would end up turning her life into a spiral of self-destruction because of her mental instability and addictions.

Given the picture that could have come out of the biopic of an artist with such a sordid life, the truth is that 'Judy', being inspired by a play, knows how to dodge certain common places of this kind of movies. Even so, there is something in its montage and in the way of filming certain scenes that make it a strange and disjointed product, halfway between the intimate drama and the great American commercial film.

Among all this, we can appreciate the ideas of a director who seems to know very well the basic material and that bets all on the musical selection of the tape. In his songs, it is where 'Judy' hides his most powerful speech, his reflection on the true ordeal that this girl should have lived and that also serves to redeem Renée Zellweger.

Then we analyze the six most outstanding musical themes of 'Judy' and what they mean in the film:

By Myself

The first song that Renée Zellweger sings in the film, is taken from the last of the musicals that Judy Garland did for the cinema, 'I could go on singing' ('I Could Go on Singing', 1963), a film with many parallels with the moment of the life of the singer who narrates the biopic.

The film told the story of a singer who was going to do a series of concerts in London (starting point of 'Judy') with the excuse of reuniting with people from her past, and this song in particular will be one that she interprets being A powerful and obvious statement of intent.

'Be Myself' talks about the importance of being emotionally independent and remaking a life after a love break; As you can see, she responds very well to that moment of the film, when Judy has left her husband and opts for a professional life that will save her children.

Also, when the film is filmed in 63, this aria is chosen with a double meaning, more so if we take into account that it is not an original piece, but is taken from a musical from the 30s called 'Between the Devil' ; This technique of borrowing songs between musicals and movies was quite common, in fact, Garland performed 'Singing in the Rain' in a Little Nellie Kelly movie, more than ten years before the release of the film of the same name.

It is a great choice in order to narrate this return since it shows a totally broken artist who still does not give up because she has so much to tell.

Trolley Song

One of the most popular songs performed by Garland, taken from the movie 'Appointment in St. Louis' ('Meet Me in St Louis', 1944) is this "Trolley Song". Probably one of the most popular songs of the classical musical, with an iconic staging that perfectly defines the entire genre.

In just five shots, we observe a young Judy interpreting one of those iconic numbers, which makes no sense at the narrative level and is simply a jovial and joyful song aboard a tram surrounded by women in pompous and colorful dresses that let us see the virtues Technicolor

'Appointment in St. Louis' is one of the most remembered films of the actress, since it meant her foray into adult cinema with a musical that would leave several songs and scenes to remember as well as assuming the beginning of her relationship with the director Vicente Minelli from which another legend would be born, Liza Minelli.

In 'Judy', The Trolley Song It appears as the liveliest part of these concerts, where we can see how the singer is regaining motivation and confidence with herself; and, once again, it corresponds to the real state of the true Garland, since, within his misfortune, these were the most splendid years of the actress and when she would make the films for which she is remembered.

Get happy

Although it has the least to do with the original context of the film in which it appears, 'Summer Stock' (1950), in the most lucid stage of the actress, the truth is that "Get Happy" can serve to make us a idea of ​​the importance of Judy Garland as an icon in the gay community.

In one of the most lucid moments of the biopic, 'Judy' goes to dinner at the house of two fans who have a relationship with their backs to society and when one of them starts playing the piano, she sings this ballad showing that her music , his art and his films are a safe place. The tragic life of the actress immediately became a mirror for the homosexuals of the time who saw in their problems a parallel with life that, for personal safety, they had to keep secret.

In turn, Garland invents a whole way of interpreting amanerada, consciously exaggerated (sometimes bordering on the ironic), but always sweet that has been followed by all kinds of divas to this day; In addition, we cannot forget that, referring to The Wizard of Oz, the expression "Friend of Dorothy" would be popularized to identify between homosexuals in different bars and clubs.

If something has Get Happy, it has been interpreted over the years by artists such as Barbra Streisand or Lea Mitchelle who have also been gay icons.

Come Rain or Come Shine

Although he did not appear in any of his films, "Come Rain or Come Shine" is a song from the musical 'St. Louis Woman ', of which Garland would make a version for one of his albums and later perform it on The Judy Garland Show.

It is a traditional ballad of heartbreak that, once again, fits with the unbalanced life and fragility of the artist. Come Rain or Come Shine is a song that talks about love dependence and toxicity that, at the time of Judy being interpreted, sums up very well the state of destruction in which she is and how she is hooked on a man who actually He doesn't want it, which is extrapolated to his drug dependence. Let's say a pretty elegant way that the director has to notify us of his near death.

The Man That Got Away

Although the film does not appear interpreted per se, Zellweger recorded it for the OST and at certain times we can listen to it in the background. This ballad is, together with Over the Rainbow, the most significant song in her acting career and appears in the 50's version of A star is born.

In a scene that today would seem anti-climatic and unthinkable for any editor, George Cukor offered us in a single take the torn interpretation of this theme about a woman who sees the man she loved go away.

In the context of the film, beyond the risk of introducing almost 4 minutes of song (without any dance or caper) in a single plane, the number served to premonize the relationship in which his character was going to get involved and his tragic result, since while she sings, who will be her future husband observes her with desire.

The innovative way of filming that number and, once again, the tragic story of the song make The Man that Got Away a key moment in Garland's life that, understanding that it would greatly hinder the rhythm of the biopic, is used in a way subtle to, once again, understand your misery and pain.

Over the rainbow

Little more can be contributed in regard to this song that has not been said already. A unique and unrepeatable moment in the history of cinema that is an invitation to dreams that Hollywood represented. The Wizard of Oz is a symbolic declaration of intent from the moment in which the sepia of a Kansas town becomes a dazzling technicolor leading the protagonist to a multicolored world where everything is possible.

It is very interesting that the director chooses to introduce this song as the culmination of his film, when, in one way or another, it is the one that popularized Garland and would consecrate it as the star that it still is; but it is much better to remember this goddess as what she was and not what transformed her.

"Over the Rainbow" is one of those scenes that eventually take another form, on the one hand it is the representation par excellence of what the studio cinema became, on the other, the gay icon that we mentioned previously since Kansas it was understood as the deep and conservative America and the world of Oz as the cities where there was more freedom.

But all this hid the cry of despair of a girl who was being exploited, a girl who with her innocence was not aware that she would end up being a legend.