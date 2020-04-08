a great portrait of the origins of ETA and one of the best Movistar + series so far

Share it:

Many series have been affected by the coronavirus crisis, including ‘Patria’, the adaptation of HBO's novel by Fernando Aramburu that promises to be the definitive work on ETA so far. This was not the case of ‘The Invisible Line’, a miniseries for Movistar + that also revolves around the Basque terrorist band and in which we find behind Mariano Barroso, who already scored a great goal last year with ‘Tomorrow’.

The premiere of ‘The Invisible Line’ was initially scheduled for April 17, but Movistar + decided to bring it up to the 8th of the same month, also making an online premiere that will allow everyone to see its first two episodes completely free of charge. Whether or not you are clients of the platform, I encourage you to take a look at it, as we are a great portrait of the origins of ETA.

A leisurely thriller

The first thing that should be made clear about 'The Invisible Line' is that we are dealing with a thriller in which the political burden is subject to how it works to motivate the actions of its protagonists, but without at any time turning it into what everything revolves around. . Here the important thing is the characters, especially those who are played by Álex Monner and Antonio de la Torre.

For this reason, Barroso takes things slowly and does not want to turn ‘The Invisible Line’ into a vibrant thriller, but rather a slower story that allows us to better understand what was behind the first ETA murder. There it would have been very easy to demonize the members of the gang, but what was then the organization was far from what it would end up becoming and there is a great interest in focusing only on that historical moment and not in offering a portrait tainted by what came next.

That gives rise to the internal divergences on whether or not to start the armed struggle, but we do not enter the bravas in it, taking the figure of Txabi Etxebarrieta from a more humane perspective. Everything pointed to a promising career as a teacher for him before the seed of the need to liberate the Basque people germinated within him. There was no going back, especially after an illness suffered by his brother, and little by little we are seeing how it gains importance within ETA.

The script of Michel Gaztambide and Alejandro Hernández It serves to take full advantage of a key event in Spanish history in the 20th century that until now had not seemed to interest fiction works too much. In ‘The Invisible Line’ there is an interest in offering a trustworthy historical portrait, but without this entailing getting closer than necessary to the documentary, perceiving at all times a great interest in the series working as a thriller at all levels.

That leads to a first-rate technical finish – photography of Marc Gómez del Moral to balance historical interest with the desired approach – in which the precise work of all involved stands out. All this never takes away the feeling that the great difficulty of the series has been in how to tell the story, and that is why it has taken so long to get ahead.

Great in every way

Further back, he pointed out that invisible The invisible line ’is not contaminated by what ETA became, since in the mid-1960s it was still a very small group of people who mainly functioned as resistance against the Francoist repression. We are even shown the null result that opting for strikes had and how it made it seem almost impossible – eye to the shade of almost – any solution that was not associated with the murder.

There ‘The invisible line’ shines when it comes to capturing the personality of its protagonist, someone even willing to “liberate” the woman he is in love with by understanding that the greater good requires it. He Monner's superb work reflecting how that initial idealism does not stop being perverted until it makes an irreversible decision is vital to achieve it, as it is also that the methods used by the police interpreted by a great De la Torre are not exactly clean.

After all, it was a time when it was not so easy to distinguish between the good and the bad, although the series is allowed a small paragraph in the magnificent fifth episode to play with at the same time with the purity of a character and the inevitability of what is going to happen, thus showing a different side to the unique thriller that it proposes. It is then when everything rushes and the series takes that step forward in every way.

Until then, he had understood well that behind this crime there were still people with a logical and human desire who chose to take the worst possible way to achieve it. All in all, the series itself reminds us that what ETA was then, even when that irreversible step was taken, has nothing to do with what it would be a few years later. And this is not a story about hatred despite its tragic consequences.

Another proof of this is other secondary plots that enrich invisible The Invisible Line ’instead of becoming a distraction. I think for example of the pregnancy of the character of Anna Castillo or the disease of the one who has the face of Enric Auquer. Having two of the best actors in Spanish cinema certainly helps this, but in the end the key is that they enhance that more human touch of the story without unbalancing it.

In short

‘The Invisible Line’ is one of the best Movistar + series so far, since there is nothing in it that is out of place and also manages to approach a problematic real story with tact but without fear of playing with the thriller to turn it into something even more exciting. This is helped by the great work of everyone, both those who are in front of the cameras and those who we do not see on screen.