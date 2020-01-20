A great play keeps Barça in the lead and saves Setién's debut

Share it:

Football Club Barcelona returned to the top of the standings after beating Granada Club de Fútbol by the minimum thanks to a goal by Leo Messi in the last quarter of the game. Quique Setién debuted with a dominating Barcelona but without fireworks. Granada stayed with 10 when the match was 0-0 for a yellow double by Germán Sánchez.

The Cantabrian coach was surprised with his approach in the defensive phase: Sergi Roberto played center right, Ansu Fati being the lane for that band. A kind of 3-5-2 in defense with Messi and Griezmann pointed.

This gave a lot of freedom to Jordi Alba, which was the best of the first half. The best opportunities of the Catalan team were born from the boots of the Catalan left-handed side, but his teammates were not wise.

Ansu Fati, twice, and Messi, on a third, they were able to open the scoring before the first half, but there was no success and the match came to rest with the initial 0-0. Barcelona dominated the game, but did not attack fluently.

In the second act, Granada, aware that he was still alive in the game, began to cheer up and began arriving at the Ter Stegen area. Eteki enjoyed the best occasion in the middle of the second act, but his shot crashed into the stick.

Shortly after, the Nasrid cadre would stay with ten men for double yellow to Germán Sánchez. For Iturralde González, the entry of the second yellow was a normal entry and perfectly the referee could not have cautioned the defender of the visiting team.

And shortly after, it arrived the play of the match. Riqui Puig, who had replaced Rakitic, recovered the ball near the area and there began a great collective play that ended with two heels within the area, by Griezmann and Arturo Vidal, culminated by Messi to open the scoreboard.

With this goal Barcelona took the victory, the three points and regained the lead, with Real Madrid in the coliderato, because both hold 43 points.