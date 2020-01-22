a great movie unfairly forgotten by the Oscar

Share it:

There were several striking absences in the latest Oscar nominations, as there is simply no room for all the films that deserve to be there. Everyone will have one that seems harder to understand and in my case is ‘The Farewell’, the tape written and directed by Lulu Wang that earned a deserved Golden Globe to Awkwafina for its great interpretation.

I wanted to take advantage of the fact that today the series ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ is released in the United States to recover the first film I saw in this 2020 despite its premiere in Spain dating back to November 7. He didn't make much noise then and Even today, he still doesn't get the recognition that this wonderful adaptation of a real lie deserves.

Delightful

We are all going to face at some point the death of a family member – the alternative is that we die even before our grandparents do not sound very appealing either – and the way to approach that farewell changes depending on the person, family or culture. In the case of ‘The Farewell’ it’s the matriarch of a Chinese family that they give only a few months to live and his relatives make the decision to hide it following the tradition of those parts and organize a great meeting with all their loved ones.

Wang relied on his personal experience to build ‘The Farewell’, in which the relationship between Billi (Awkwafina) and his grandmother Nai Nai (Shuzhen zhao) The one that serves as a great conductive thread, with the first one reflecting at all times the grief you feel without being able to express it directly and the second one continuing with your life as if nothing because you think you are healthy as a rose.

The movie could have been just that, but Wang enriches it by entering fully into the cultural shock in various ways. On the one hand, the habit of hiding the news from the patient is assumed as something natural in the older generations but finds an understandable resistance among the younger ones, not to mention that those who stayed in China are not the same as those who They moved out.

‘The Farewell’ chooses to reflect all this in a simple way, without delighting more of the account in the conflicts it generates, since in the end everything is subject to the need of the family to spend more time with Nai Nai before his death, eventually forcing a wedding to make it possible. If it were a production more than the taste of Hollywood studios, it would surely have been the character of Awkwafina who was going to marry, but Wang is clear that she has more than enough with the inevitability of the death of Nai Nai.

No unnecessary effects

And it is that Nai Nai serves to remind herself who she is. Being far from being a completely independent person and getting the American dream – in the first minutes it is already clear that we might even have to leave the apartment where he lives for not being able to pay the rent – he also feels out of place when you visit the places in China where you grew up.

It is as if it were halfway between both cultures, something that is occasionally referred to directly in Wang's script, but as a general rule it is something that Awkwafina has to reflect through nonverbal language. His interpretation is full of small nuances and away from the grandiloquence or those great dramatic moments that are used as a clip to illustrate how well some actors do in certain roles.

This is a decision that also moves to how to approach the story from the staging. Here the talks with some characters convinced to be doing the right thing prevail, others with permanent doubt in their expression and apart Nai Nai, being Zhao in charge of giving a warm touch to the story by being the only alien to what is happening. It would have been very easy to get carried away by tear, but ‘The Farewell’ It always has a certain comic varnish thanks to Zhao that enhances the most endearing side of the film.

All this is enhanced through a daily but precise approach. You will not find here great pirouettes by Wang in any section and that may be an obstacle for some spectators, but in this case it is what history required to achieve the emotional dimension that its creator was looking for, who finds in Awkwafina a great ally for reflect it from minimalism.

In short

‘The Farewell’ is one of the best movies of 2019 and it's a shame that it's going so unnoticed even after the triumph of its protagonist in the Golden Globes. It is also a proposal in which emotions are accumulating from what we have previously seen to show the cultural contrast within a family and reflect with tact and humor what could To have been a simple dramatic cataract.