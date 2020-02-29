a great hobby with nothing to envy 'Lock & Stock' and 'Snatch'

Share it:

We do not rarely value in the world of cinema betting on insurance as something negative to see it as an attempt to achieve an easy success. In my opinion, I think that this should be associated with a certain laziness when creating the work, as if it were believed that giving the same thing that worked at the time is enough. Luckily, that's not what happened in the case of Guy ritchie and ‘The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords’.

On paper we have in it a film very in line with the titles that launched him to fame, but once seen it is clear that it is a work in which he exhibits greater maturity behind the cameras, since it is more rested than ' Lock & Stock 'or' Snatch, pigs and diamonds'. And it is if you give up the playful pace of the house and a structure full of leaps in time, counting on it with a great cast that helps yours one had a great time during viewing.

Ritchie's evolution

The first ingredient that could not be missing in a film with these characteristics of Ritchie is a collection of eccentric characters, with Hugh grant represented the high point of that trend, but they are not characters that act in a visceral way. That is what gives them a special touch, since in ‘The Gentlemen: The lords of the mafia’ is a constant power game in which the characters try to get over their rivals but not boast about it.

The private investigator played by a great Grant is partly the only exception to the rule, since it is believed in a position of power so clear that its blackmail will move forward that does not even hide it. That allows him to give his character greater expressiveness to captivate the audience while introducing us to the rest of the players in this entertaining game.

Ritchie seems aware of this and that is why he manages all the excesses that he would have embraced from the beginning years ago so that we know the rest of the characters. Perhaps that is why the other with a remarkable initial importance is the impassive man who gives life Charlie Hunnam, being Colin Farrell, the most exotic and misplaced factor, the last of the main characters to make an appearance.

The introduction of Farrell's character is particularly stimulating and lends itself to Ritchie being completely unleashed, but even then he knows how to use the character to make everything more measured. It could have been the equivalent of the one I interpreted Rade Serbedzija in ‘Snatch, pigs and diamonds’, but instead of the excessive commitment to an impeccable know-how that makes the character a luxury guest first in everything that surrounds a drug lord who wants to sell his business.

Without giving up anything

All this allows Ritchie to enhance the importance of the narrative structure to spread throughout the story a multitude of small surprises with which to prevent the interest from ever falling. There the assembly work of James Herbert, giving the film an extra dose of energy that helps the characters to have a more sibylline attitude without damaging the rhythm of the film.

Of course, in the end the film would be much less entertaining if it were not so much for the operation of the characters individually as when it is time for them to interact with each other. Grant is the one who shines the most for everything he pointed out before, but everyone else fits perfectly in the movie, squeezing thoroughly the dialogues that Ritchie has written for them and getting everything to work as a constant, even when the time comes to focus on a character that may not motivate you as much as the rest.

All this accompanied by some characteristic ingredients of its director, both at a more mundane level, and the apparent need to have the underworld of fights, as in the use of a blacker humor, which has no blush in being associated with the obvious content violent of 'The Gentlemen: The lords of the mafia'. There it also shows not that Ritchie has relaxed, but he knows how to integrate it better in history instead of delighting so much in it.

In short

‘The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords’ is a top-notch hobby, a great heiress of the first works of its director that is not limited to being a mere reproduction of what conquered us then of its cinema. To that you add a great cast very involved for the cause and what you have left is a film to take into account, especially for those who simply want to enjoy as much as possible in a movie theater.