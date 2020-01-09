A grandfather's notebook for his granddaughter demonstrating what a passion for football is

The passion for football is something that is demonstrated with small gestures. This has been demonstrated by a Twitter user, who on Wednesday went viral after she shared a video with a precious object: a notebook in which her grandfather noted the schedules and results of each day of the entire LaLiga.

"My grandfather was a football freak. He was not from any team, but he looked every game. He had everything organized in his calendar, he didn't want anything to happen to him. This season he stayed in the middle … ", is the message with which the video accompanies the user on her Twitter account.

The video quickly went viral: in less than 24 hours he got more than 3,000 retweets. "I really didn't imagine that it had such an impact … neither did he. I remember when I first saw him and I stayed in shock. I told him that it was a museum, he started laughing and told me that he planned to throw it away. I told him not to joke, to give it to me when I finished ", added the user.

"I don't know since when he has been doing it, because he lived far away. Surely for a long time and he ended up throwing them away because he thought it was unimportant. But when he moved near me and told him to keep it, he did it. I have the one last season ( UCL, UEFA, 2nd Division, etc.) ", he finished.