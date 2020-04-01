Entertainment

A Gomorrah movie 'already has a poster

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

If you missed the Savastano, the Italian clan protagonist of ‘Gomorra’ will return next April 14th to Sky. This spin-off feature film from the Italian series entitled 'The Immortal' specifically recovers the figure of Ciro di Marzio, of whom will narrate their origins.

This new drama, set between Naples after the 1980 earthquake and current Riga, presents us again with the character played by Marco D’Amore, who exercises in addition to director, from the events at the end of the third season of 'Gomorrah'. As the synopsis from 'The Immortal', in this movie "A young man who finds himself immersed in a continuous dialogue between his past as an orphan and his present as one of the most feared members of the mafia, exiled in the Baltic region. Three-dimensional and conflicting, according to D’Amore, Ciro may be at the peak of success or in a bottomless abyss. "

With a trailer already available, which you have on these lines, Sky has now released a first poster of the feature film:

READ:  The Walking Dead Season 10: More Facts about that

imageSky

A related but independent story

As a point, not having seen the series will not be a problem to follow the plot of this spin-off. "He will tell, to all those who have never seen the series, the story of a man who made a clear choice in his life from which he will never be able to back down, remaining in the memory of how it all started, in the Naples of the 80s, and his current life in a distant land, "explained Marco himself. But if you prefer to catch up before the official premiere of the film, the first four seasons of 'Gomorrah ' are available on Sky. And soon a fifth will come too.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.