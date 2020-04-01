A Gomorrah movie 'already has a poster

Share it:

If you missed the Savastano, the Italian clan protagonist of ‘Gomorra’ will return next April 14th to Sky. This spin-off feature film from the Italian series entitled 'The Immortal' specifically recovers the figure of Ciro di Marzio, of whom will narrate their origins.

This new drama, set between Naples after the 1980 earthquake and current Riga, presents us again with the character played by Marco D’Amore, who exercises in addition to director, from the events at the end of the third season of 'Gomorrah'. As the synopsis from 'The Immortal', in this movie "A young man who finds himself immersed in a continuous dialogue between his past as an orphan and his present as one of the most feared members of the mafia, exiled in the Baltic region. Three-dimensional and conflicting, according to D’Amore, Ciro may be at the peak of success or in a bottomless abyss. "

With a trailer already available, which you have on these lines, Sky has now released a first poster of the feature film: