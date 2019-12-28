A God of War developer joins The Initiative, Microsoft's internal studio

Share it:

The Initiative, a studio founded by Microsoft in 2018, the same year in which acquisitions of Ninja Theory, Playground Games and other realities took place, continues to expand by welcoming talented developers among its ranks who have already had the opportunity to put their signature on large projects size.

Today we find out that this month the team orbiting the Xbox Game Studios galaxy hired Erik Jakobsen as Principal Environment Artist. It is yet another talent with an experience in Santa Monica Studio in the curriculum: Jakobsen, in fact, collaborated for 9 years with the Californian studio, working as Senior Environment Artist on God of War Ascension, like Lead Environment Artist on a canceled project and then in the role of Senior Staff Environment Artist on the award-winning God of War. After a brief experience in DICE lasting about six months, he has now joined The Initiative, a studio that increasingly takes on the characteristics of an all-star team.

In recent months, the Microsoft studio has opened the door to many prominent personalities, coming from realities such as Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Square Enix, Electronic Arts and BioWare. What are they working on? At the moment we do not know, but a few days ago we discovered that the new game of The Initiative for Xbox Series X will be announced in 2020.